Jane Fonda on Rewearing Old Outfit for Golden Globes, Embracing Her Gray Hair: 'Enough Already'

Jane Fonda remains committed to reusing and recycling her clothes to cut back on waste.

The actress, 83, appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, teasing what she plans to wear for the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night, where she'll receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Fonda said she found an old outfit of hers to dust off for the big night.

"Well, I prefer this kind of outfit than getting dressed up," Fonda said while signaling to her red jogging suit. "I vowed a couple of years ago I would never buy any new clothes again. We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that. Stop all this consumerism."

"So I had to go through my closet and find out something that still fit me and I have worn before, and I found something. I'm all set," she added.

At the 2020 Oscars last February, Fonda debuted a gray pixie cut and wore a crimson beaded Elie Saab gown that she previously wore to Cannes in 2014. She also carried the red coat that became an iconic symbol of her Capitol Hill arrests while protesting and raising awareness for climate change.

Fonda has been an outspoken activist on the subject of climate change, having been arrested numerous times during her Fire Drill Fridays protests, demonstrations which are now held virtually.

After being arrested in the red coat for the fourth time, she told the crowd: "You see this coat? I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy. When I talk to people and say, 'We don't really need to keep shopping. We shouldn't look to shopping for our identity. We don't need more stuff,' I have to walk the talk. So I'm not buying any more clothes."

Fonda also told DeGeneres this week about why she is loving her hair since embracing her gray. "I tell you, I'm so happy I let it go gray," she said. "Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals — I'm through with that."