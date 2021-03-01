Editors' Picks! Our Favorite Fashion Moments at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Nothing can stop celebrities from delivering must-see fashion moments at the Golden Globes Awards — even a virtual (and bi-coastal!) ceremony. And despite the challenges of styling outfits and doing dress fittings amid the pandemic, many stars pulled off epic ensembles right from their own homes. Read on for the looks that the PEOPLE Style team loved the most from the fashion-filled night.

Michelle Pfeiffer in Valentino

Image zoom Credit: Michelle Pfeiffer/Instagram

Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: In her Valentino sparkly silver top, leather belt and wide-leg pants, Michelle Pfieffer embodied the "business on top, comfort on the bottom" uniform we've all been doing the last 11 months, only way more chic. It was the perfect choice for a virtual ceremony and already inspired me to put together a similar look for my next big Zoom presentation.

Gal Gadot in Givenchy

Image zoom Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: It was so refreshing to see high-fashion glamour back in full force at this year's bi-coastal telecast. I loved that stars had memorable Haute Couture moments (Cynthia Erivo!), donned gorgeous custom creations (Amanda Seyfried!) and had fun with color (Leslie Odom Jr.!). But one look stood out because because it was a fresh take on red carpet glamour. Gal Gadot's swingy mini custom Givenchy Haute Couture dress was the perfect approach to dressing for a socially distant carpet. Plus, I love that she chose a baby doll dress to hide her growing baby bump — which she announced the next morning.

Dan Levy in Valentino

Image zoom Credit: Lewis Mirrett; Courtesy HFPA

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Levy's stylist Erica Cloud promised the Schitt's Creek creator's look would be "outside the box" and involve "color" — and in true Levy style, the fashion tastemaker did not disappoint. Going in the opposite direction of his TV alter ego David Rose (whose wardrobe consists of a chic black-and-white color palette), Levy wore a "citrus" colored Valentino look featuring a asymmetric wool belted jacket, citron and lime green silk cady turtleneck and wool trousers from the label's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 collection. And there was nothing "EW David" about it.

Bill Murray in a Printed Shirt

Image zoom

Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: There's little more I can relate to right now than wanting to keep things casual and comfortable on Zoom calls. So when the one-and-only Bill Murray graced my television screen kicking back in his backyard in a bright rainbow Hawaiian-inspired button-down, I couldn't stop smiling. Topping the tropical look off with a martini made me love Murray's laid-back look even more. There were plenty of the glamorous gowns this Golden Globes, but yes, it was the comedian's chill Hawaiian style that stole my heart.

Cynthia Erivo in Valentino

Image zoom Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Editorial Assistant: I've come to expect a lot from the powerhouse red carpet duo that is Cynthia Erivo and her stylist, Jason Bolden. Luckily, this fashion match made in heaven did not disappoint at the 2021 Golden Globes. The actress and presenter opted for a neon green tea-length Valentino Haute Couture dress, sky-high metallic silver platforms and cream-colored opera gloves. During E!'s pre-show broadcast, Bolden revealed that Erivo "knew nothing about this dress, but she trusts me and allows me to be creative." It's safe to say the risk paid off — from the bold color to the strong silhouette and punk rock-inspired accessories, this look is one I'll be obsessing over for (at least) the next month.