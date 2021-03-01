Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Turn 2021 Golden Globes Into Fashionable Date Night

The couple color-coordinated for the awards show in matching all-black ensembles

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas got all dressed up to enjoy a special couples' date night at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Although this year's virtual Golden Globes ceremony was a little unconventional due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple of 20 years made the most of the evening.

Zeta-Jones, 51, who presented an award alongside her husband, looked elegant in an off-the-shoulder ruched black gown with a sexy slit up the front and bead detailing. She topped off the ensemble with drop earrings, a David Yurman ring, and platform heels. Meanwhile, her glam enhanced the classically chic look, from her smoky eye makeup to her romantic, soft curls.

Douglas, 76, looked dapper in an all-black suit, which perfectly complemented Zeta-Jones' sultry style.

PEOPLE recently caught up with Zeta-Jones, who spilled the details on her go-to makeup routine and the beauty look her husband loves most on her. "I'm lucky. Michael always notices when I try something new and says, 'You look amazing.' (Smart guy!)," she said.

The actress continued, "He likes everything from a no-makeup, natural look when we're at the beach to a dressy red carpet look."

As for Douglas' own grooming routine, Zeta-Jones said her husband doesn't need any of her advice. "After all these years, he's got it down," she said. "He always look fabulous!"