Bryce Dallas Howard Bought Her 'Secondhand' 2021 Golden Globes Dress from TheRealReal

The Golden Globes presenter also did her own hair and makeup for the occasion

Bryce Dallas Howard did her own shopping and glam for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

The Mandalorian actress, 40, values sustainable fashion and often purchases her own dresses for the red carpet. So she decided to continue the tradition for her appearance at Sunday night's Golden Globes ceremony where she presented the award for best director to Chloé Zhao for Nomadland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As many of you know, I love the sustainability of consignment fashion and often find secondhand pieces for press ✨," Dallas Howard said on Instagram.

She visited one of her go-to online luxury consignment retailers — TheRealReal — to find the perfect dress for the occasion. "When I found out I was presenting at the #GoldenGlobes, I immediately went back to my tried and true friend, @therealreal!" the star said.

Image zoom Credit: Bryce Dallas Howard/Instagram

Dallas Howard ended up falling in love with a completely sequined ombré pink Temperley London cocktail dress, which she accessorized with pumps already in her closet.

"Tonight's 'fit is a @TemperleyLondon sequin ombré dress (which matches my hair!) with magenta @alexandermcqueen pumps from a press tour a few years ago," Dallas Howard said.

While the dress is no longer available for purchase on TheRealReal since Dallas Howard snagged it, another one is still for sale on FarFetch for $1,672.

The actress also decided to take glam into her own hands for the event. "For hair and makeup, tonight seemed like the perfect night to put my own skills to the test — thank you @mrjasonlow and @vivianbaker for your incredible virtual direction! " she said, calling out hairstylist Jason Low and and makeup artist Vivian Baker for talking her through the process.

Image zoom Bryce Dallas Howard | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Over the years Dallas Howard has been vocal about the difficulties that come with dressing for the carpet when you're not a sample size and explained how she usually prefers to shop for herself rather than rely on a stylist.