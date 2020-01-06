Troian Bellisario Reveals She Wore 'Half My Wedding Dress' to 2020 Golden Globes Party

Troian Bellisario is recycling her bridal fashion!

The Where’d You Go, Bernadette star, 34, attended the Amazon Studios Golden Globes afterparty at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night, where she and actor husband Patrick J. Adams wore coordinating glam ensembles.

After the festivities, the parents of one were “home by 11,” Bellisario shared on Instagram, posting a hilarious photo of herself feeding Adams, 38, ice cream in their kitchen while they were still dressed to the nines.

“Wore half my wedding dress,” the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed in her caption of the long white tulle skirt paired with a pink spaghetti-strap top. “Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #goldenglobes2020.”

It makes sense that Bellisario would want to get the most out of her white Cortana bridal gown, as she previously told Refinery 29, “Ultimately, I tried on way too many dresses. I’m an incredibly indecisive person, and I didn’t want to wear a dress that I felt was wearing me. So I picked a simple, really beautiful design.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Patrick J. Adams (L) and Troian Bellisario Jerod Harris/Getty

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

Where’d You Go, Bernadette, starring Cate Blanchett in the title role, is a story about a once-celebrated architect-turned-bored suburban mom to a talented daughter (Emma Nelson). The character disappears suddenly and without explanation.

Blanchett, 50, was up for the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical, but lost out to Awkwafina, for her role in The Farewell.

Other nominees in the category were Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Ana De Armas (Knives Out) and Emma Thompson (Late Night).

Image zoom Troian Bellisario Jamie McCarthy/Getty

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020: The Complete Winners List

Adams and Bellisario, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed their first child together, daughter Aurora, in October 2018. Bellisario revealed her name one year later, in honor of her first birthday.

The mother of one stepped out for a screening of Where’d You Go, Bernadette this past August, just 10 months after giving birth, rocking a form-fitting black dress that featured a plunging neckline with a sheer, diagonal cut bottom embellished with black feathers.

Bellisario styled the chic black look with a sleek, straight hairstyle and subtle smokey eye makeup, accessorizing with dainty hoop earrings and her wedding ring.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.