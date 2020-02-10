Timothée Chalamet Slicks Back His Hair, Shaves His Mustache and Ditches a Suit at 2020 Oscars

Timothée Chalamet has truly outdone himself in the fashion department (and that’s saying a lot).

The Little Women actor, 23, arrived at the 2020 Oscars wearing a navy Prada zip-up tracksuit over a white shirt, paired with black, square-toed dress shoes and a white gold, platinum, ruby and diamond Cartier brooch. Though he’s been rocking a scruffy look lately, the star slicked back his hair and opted for a freshly groomed look tonight.

Chalamet — who was nominated in 2018 for Best Actor for Call Me By Your Name — is not nominated this year but is set to present an award. His critically acclaimed film Little Women, which premiered in December and was expected to be a major contender this awards season, was snubbed at the SAG Awards and Golden Globes. The film seemingly recovered and could have a big showing tonight after earning six Oscar nominations.

Before stepping out for Hollywood’s biggest night, Chalamet shared a photo on Instagram teasing his presenter spot: “Who’s going to watch tonight ? ☺️” he captioned a photo, in which he’s wearing a gray t-shirt, pastel pink corduroys and Nike high-top sneakers.

Chalamet’s costars, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh got nods for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film was also recognized by the Academy in the Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Costume Design categories.

Image zoom Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet Tim P. Whitby/Getty

The young actor made his Oscars red carpet debut in an ivory Berluti tuxedo and bow tie with black boots in March 2018 — a chic choice that marked the start of his style stardom.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

Image zoom Timothée Chalamet at the 2018 Oscars Steve Granitz/WireImage

At the 2019 Golden Globes, the best supporting actor nominee hit the red carpet wearing a custom, sequin harness from Louis Vuitton with an embroidered bib, paired with a shirt, pants and boots from the designer, the team behind the look told PEOPLE.

The harness had black iridescent and purple beads, plus seven different shades of sequins — and a hidden pocket for Chalamet’s phone! He finished off the look with four bracelets, two rings and cufflinks from Cartier.

Image zoom

He walked the red carpet with his mom, Nicole Flender, who wore an open-back vest from Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh with matching wool pants. She and her son both wore clothing designed by Abloh, who was named the new men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton in March.

RELATED: See How All the A-List Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2020 Oscars

Fans went crazy for the nontraditional suit on social media, with one Twitter user saying that the Golden Globes nominated star “is not here to play with that outfit.”

Another joked: “Cause of death: Timothée Chalamet in a glittery harness.”

Just weeks later at the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet, the actor hit another fashion home run, wearing a polka dot shirt, a black blazer, skinny leather pants and pointed toe boots. Once inside, Chalamet went viral again when cameras caught him reading his program during the show.

Image zoom

Despite earning Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for Beautiful Boy last year, Chalamet was snubbed at the 2019 Oscars and did not attend.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.