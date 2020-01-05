Glitz and Glamour! See How All the Biggest Stars Are Getting Ready for the Golden Globe Awards

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — awards season!

From glamorous gowns to opulent jewels, A-listers never fail to pull out all the stops for the year’s red carpet kickoff. But before stars debut their long-awaited looks at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, they spend hours before the show with their team of stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, manicurists, aestheticians and more. Luckily for us, plenty of them are sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how they get glammed on social media. Read on to see how tonight’s nominees and presenters are getting ready before the Globes.

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress visited her go-to aesthetician and “beauty wonder queen,” Joanna Vargas, to get a pre-Globes facial.

Then the day of the award show, Brosnahan’s makeup artist Lisa Aharon showed off the Cetaphil skin care and Shisedo makeup she plans on using on the star tonight.

Busy Philipps

The actress made multiple stops to her various glam masters leading up to the Golden Globes. First up: a visit to facialist Joanna Czech. “My skin is ready!” Philipps said alongside a selfie of the duo.

Then the star stopped by Meche salon in Beverly Hills right after getting in from a flight so colorist Tracey Cunningham could brighten up her blonde hue.

By 11 a.m. the morning of the Globes, Philipps had already kicked off her glam session with a sheet mask and manicurist Nettie Davis polishing her fingernails.

Kristin Cavallari

The E! host is celebrating her 33rd birthday tonight on the red carpet, so her team surprised her with a sweet celebration as she got ready.

Cavallari’s hairstylist Justine Marjan gave her a little trim to give her hair a blunt finish for the big day.

“lil snip snip to start the day,” Marjan said on her Instagram Story.

Naomi Watts

The actress also paid a visit to aesthetician Joanna Vargas a few days before the award ceremony.

“Thank you to the lovely @joannavargasnyc for the #goldenglobes skin prep!!” Watts said.

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star snapped a quick selfie as she was “getting ready for the Golden globes” with a facial at Carasoin Spa & Skin Clinic in Los Angeles.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.