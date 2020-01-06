Scarlett Johansson and Fiancé Colin Jost Walk Golden Globes Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost turned the 2020 Golden Globes into a date night!

The best actress nominee, 35, dressed to impress in a form-fitting, plunging red gown fitted with a large bow and full train. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, putting her 120 carats of Bulgari diamonds on full display. The Saturday Night Live comedian, 37, opted for a charcoal sports coat and classic black pants.

Along with Johansson’s individual nod, the critically-acclaimed film Marriage Story earned nominations in three big categories: best picture, best screenplay and best original score. Johansson’s co-stars in the drama, Adam Driver and Laura Dern, are also up for best actor and best supporting actress respectively.

Johansson last attended the Golden Globes in 2006 when she was nominated for best supporting actress for Match Point. Though she didn’t take home the award that night, the Black Widow star got plenty of buzz, thanks to her striking Calvin Klein Collection gown, which is still one of the most famous Golden Globe looks of all time.

She donned another fabulous red dress — this time, a midi by David Koma with a daring slit up the side and a corseted bodice — to host Saturday Night Live (for the sixth time!) in December.

Image zoom Shutterstock

The actress kicked off her opening monologue with some playful jokes about her fiancé, SNL comedian Jost, to whom she got engaged to in May after two years of dating.

“It’s so great to be back hosting SNL for the sixth time,” Johansson began. “The sixth time is even more exciting than the fifth because you’re not worried anymore. The show is bad, what are they gonna do, fire my fiancé? Oh no, what will we do without his paycheck?”

The couple got engaged in May after two years of dating. The Avengers: Endgame star debuted her 11-carat engagement ring in July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow prequel film.

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story Wilson Webb/Netflix

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

In October, the actress told Ellen DeGeneres that Jost “killed it” when proposing with “a whole James Bond situation.”

“It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” Johansson said, referring to Jost’s job as SNL‘s Weekend Update host. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

Image zoom Will Heath/NBC/Getty

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

“It was very personal. It was a special moment,” Johansson added of the proposal. “I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing.”

In May of this year, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had bonded over a similar sense of humor — particularly their shared love of sarcasm.

“Scarlett likes Colin’s sarcasm and wit,” the source said of Johansson and Jost. “They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.