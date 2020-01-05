Glam Gone Wrong! Rita Wilson's Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Team Goes MIA Ahead of Red Carpet

Rita Wilson is trying to remain calm during a glam squad nightmare ahead of the 77th Annual Gold Globe Awards.

Just one hour before the red carpet is set to begin, the 63-year-old actress revealed she is having a major dilemma as her hair and make-up team appears to be missing.

“My hair and makeup person is one hour and twenty minutes late,” she wrote on Twitter, followed up by, “Hair and makeup still not here. Trying to be zen.”

She then added, “Booked this person in September. Hair and makeup still not here.”

The actress then shared a selfie on Instagram featuring her semi-curled hair and natural face, updating her followers again about the dire situation.

“What you look like when your hair and makeup person for the @goldenglobes is one and a half hours late even though you booked him in September,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “Will leave one hour to do hair and makeup.”

The star has yet to update everyone on whether her stylist finally showed up or not, but several fans and famous friends send her words of encouragement in the meantime.

“Omg I feel u,” fellow actress Julianne Moore commented on her post, while Chrissy Teigen wrote on Twitter, “I cannot go on until I know who, I have no life,” in reference to the MIA hair and makeup artist.

“Oh that’s the craziest feeling, you look gorgeous anyway though 😘,” actress Kate Bosworth added.

One fan wrote, “Oh dear! I’m sure you will look gorgeous, as you always do!” While a second added, “You can do it! Keep your head up!”

Tonight’s awards show is an important one for the actress as her husband of 31 years Tom Hanks is being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award while also being nominated for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The 77th Annual Golden Globes air on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.