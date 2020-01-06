Renée Zellweger Wears Striking Baby Blue Strapless Gown on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Renée Zellweger isn’t just a best actress front-runner this awards season, she’s leading the pack for “Best Dressed” as well.

The 47-year-old actress, whose portrayal of Judy Garland in Rupert Goold’s biopic earned rave reviews (and lots of nominations), arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes in a strapless baby blue Armani Privé gown, featuring a thigh-high slit and crystal-embroidered piping. Zellweger pulled her blonde hair back in a loose updo and wore a soft pink lipstick. She accessorized with matching Jimmy Choo pumps and a gold cuff.

Image zoom Shutterstock

Zellweger previously won for her starring roles in Nurse Betty and Chicago in 2001 and 2003 respectively, and her supporting role in Cold Mountain in 2004. She was also nominated for Bridget Jones's Diary (2002), Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2005) and Miss Potter (2007).

After over a decade of making multiple movies a year, the actress took a six-year break from the business in 2010 to focus on her personal life.

She came back for 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby, revisiting the beloved character that made her a household name, but Judy marks Zellweger’s major return to spotlight.

Image zoom Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in Judy David Hindley /LD Entertainment/ Roadside Attractions

Zellweger told PEOPLE in 2016 that she decided to lay low after realizing that she had become unhappy with her life after making her career the priority.

“I can’t remember if there was one defining moment. I don’t think so. I think I was just taking inventory of my life,” she recalled. “Everything was about going from one professional obligation to the next. And that’s what I call them now, when they should have been exciting opportunities, creative opportunities or life adventures. Like laughing, driving to Sony, because Tom Cruise is there.”

She’s jumped back into acting with fervor ever since her return, filming five movies since 2016 (with Judy being the most buzz-worthy.)

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Speaking with InStyle for the magazine’s December cover story, the actress opened up about looking forward and never taking life for granted.

“It doesn’t consume me because it’s inevitable; it’s a privilege,” Zellweger says. “I’d rather celebrate each phase of my life and be present in it than mourn something that’s passed. I don’t want to miss this moment to be something that I used to be.”

For the cover story’s accompanying photo shoot, Zellweger posed on sets inspired by her backlog of big-screen roles, including Bridget Jones’s Diary, Jerry Maguire and Chicago, among others. In one image, the Oscar winner stands in sneakers and a bralette under a flowing, see-through Dior dress as a nod to her Cold Mountain performance.

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty

Reflecting on her progression as an actress and as a human being, Zellweger said she thought she had life figured out decades ago, but quickly realized she had more to discover and learn from.

“It’s not aging. It’s growing,” she says. “It’s acquisition of the most valuable things: experience and knowledge and grace and insight. … I think I felt like I had it together at 24. I look back and go, ‘Wow.’ I had to recognize that that was naïveté.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.