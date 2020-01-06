Reese Witherspoon is kicking off awards season in serious style.

The actress, 43, wowed on the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in a custom white crepe one-shoulder asymmetric Roland Mouret gown. She completed the romantic look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and Christian Louboutin platform sandals.

“Wearing white to the biggest party of the year, wish me luck! 😂 #GoldenGlobes,” Witherspoon said on Instagram.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In another Instagram photo, she added: “Honored to be at the #GoldenGlobes tonight celebrating both @biglittlelies and @themorningshow… a dream come true!💫.”

She walked hand-in-hand down the carpet with her husband of eight years, Jim Toth, who wore a black velvet tuxedo jacket with a black button-up, slacks and a bow tie.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

As Witherspoon prepared for the evening, she shared a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at her glam session with stylist Petra Flannery, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan and hairstylist Lona Vigi.

“Love my team!” she captioned a sweet photo on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

Witherspoon earned a Golden Globe nomination for her leading role in the Apple TV+’s hit series, The Morning Show. The star is is up against her Morning Show co-star and co-executive producer Jennifer Aniston, The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Big Little Lies’ Nicole Kidman for the best actress in a television series – drama honor.

Witherspoon also stars in and executive produces Big Little Lies, which is nominated for best television series – drama.

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

Shortly after the Golden Globe nominations were announced, Witherspoon posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram.

“What a great morning… to hear both @biglittlelies and @themorningshow are nominated for @GoldenGlobes. 💫Thank you to the #HFPA for recognizing the teams of people who work so hard to bring these shows to life… it truly takes a village!” she wrote.

Added Witherspoon: “I’m feeling enormously grateful to my cast and crew of both shows. What an honor to be acknowledged with you all! ALSO shout out to my entire @HelloSunshine team for making this possible. 🌞”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.