Pierce Brosnan Debuts a Goatee at the Golden Globes — and Twitter Wants Him to Play Colonel Sanders

Pierce Brosnan better clear his schedule, because Twitter has tons of movie ideas for him and his new facial hair!

The actor, 66, hit the Golden Globes red carpet with a perfectly shaped mustache that sent Twitter into casting mode for his next movie. Among the suggestions: a biopic on Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Sanders, a role as the next Paddington villain and, in a major turn, a James Bond villain, after four stints as Bond himself.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty; KFC

“Pierce Brosnan proves that you either die James Bond or live long enough to look like a Bond villain,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another said he was “styled as Sexy Colonel Sanders.”

“Hello, I’m Pierce Brosnan. When I’m craving delicious fried chicken, I head right to the source: Kentucky,” joked Vanity Fair critic Richard Lawson.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

And Entertainment Weekly‘s Marc Snetiker theorized that “Pierce Brosnan will let you hunt someone on his island for $1 million.”

Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, are at the Golden Globes to support their sons Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18, who are serving as the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Image zoom Shutterstock

The boys told PEOPLE in December that their role as ambassadors is “a dream come true.”

“The first time I get to go to the Golden Globes is when I’m the ambassador alongside my older brother,” Paris told PEOPLE. “It’s a big deal for me.”

Dylan added that he’s “lucky to be doing this with my brother and having that support,” and the event “comes with an amount of pressure so it’s great to be there together.”

As Golden Globe ambassadors, Dylan and Paris are benefiting FEED, a non-profit started by Lauren Bush Lauren that works to combat child hunger.

“It’s just an amazing opportunity to be able to represent not only the Hollywood Foreign Press [Association] and excellence in film but to be able to support FEED and their amazing efforts to combat childhood hunger and incentivize parents to keep their kids in school,” Paris said.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.