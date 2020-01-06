Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Auction Off Golden Globes Suit to Aid Australian Fire Relief

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is not letting her Golden Globes Awards outfit go to waste.

The 34-year-old Fleabag star, who just won the award for best actress in a comedy or musical television series, announced backstage after accepting her Golden Globes trophy that she will auction off her Ralph & Russo suit and donate the money to fire relief in Australia.

The black lace suit, which features a silk tuxedo lapel, was part of the European fashion house’s 2019 couture collection. Waller-Bridge’s — who beat out fellow Golden Globes nominees Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Kirsten Dunst and Natasha Lyonne — styled the design with classic black pumps and simple black stud earrings.

The award-winning actress joins celebrities like Pink and Celeste Barber who have pledged to help those affected by the devastating Australian wildfires.

On Saturday, Pink announced on Instagram that she would be donating $500,000 to fire services in Australia, and also shared a list of local fire stations and their donation pages with her fans.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the musician, 40, captioned the post. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️.”

Meanwhile, Barber — an Australian actor and comedian — recently put out a call on social media for her followers to donate to relief efforts. On Thursday, Barber, 37, posted a Facebook fundraiser titled “Please help anyway you can. This is terrifying.”

As of Saturday morning, the fundraiser had raised over $9.8 million.

Nicole Kidman also announced on social media that she and her family are donating $500,000 to relief efforts.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” Kidman wrote on Instagram.

Her husband, Keith Urban, 52, who was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, also shared the same statement on Instagram.

And the actress, 52, was visibly upset when she attended the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills over the weekend, during which the Big Little Lies star, who is nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series, told reporters: “I’m so sorry I’m so distracted by what’s happening in Australia.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.