Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Make Glamorous Appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of the red carpet’s reigning golden couples, and the duo brought out all the style stops at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The A-listers walked hand-in-hand down the carpet, posing for the cameras along the way. Kidman, 52, wore a strapless red column gown with pleated bodice detailing and chandelier earrings, while Urban, 52, chose a dapper black tuxedo with skinny tie.

The actress and country singer, who married in 2006, are on-hand to celebrate Kidman’s nomination for best performance by an actress in a television series – drama for her role in Big Little Lies.

She has been nominated 14 times, winning four, the latest being for her portrayal as Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies in 2018.

Kidman and Urban often accompany one another to major award shows (the actress most recently walked the CMAs red carpet with Urban who was nominated for entertainer of the year).

Over the weekend, the Australian stars announced that they donated to help aid victims and first responders of the devastating Australian wildfires.

“Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to Rural Fire Service,” a rep for Kidman told PEOPLE. “Their house is not on fire. It is under threat, so they are keeping a close eye on it,” the actress’ rep added.

On Saturday, one day before the Golden Globe Awards, Kidman, 52, was visibly upset when she attended the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills, telling reporters: “I’m so sorry I’m so distracted by what’s happening in Australia.”

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” Kidman shared on Instagram Saturday.

Urban, who was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, also shared the same statement on Instagram.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.