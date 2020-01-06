Meryl Streep Attends 2020 Golden Globes (for her 34th Nod!) in a 'Timeless' Dior Gown

The Devil Wears…Dior!

Meryl Streep arrived to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards (in which she’s nominated for her record-breaking 34th time!) in a couture confection fit for a legend.

The 70-year-old actress opted for a Dior Haute Couture metallic dark forest green lamé gown that her stylist Micaela Erlanger calls as “elegant and timeless as she is.”

Erlanger adds: “I love the fabric and the soft pleating of the dress, it moves so beautifully. The material is a dark forest green but depending on the light it changes and can also look golden or gunmetal! We love how special it is.”

Streep’s look was all about the accessories too, which Erlanger gave a close-up glimpse at on her Instagram.

“Her jewelry is a major statement,” Erlanger tells PEOPLE. “I wrote a book called How To Accessorize – just on this subject! In Meryl’s case, we choose to use jewelry as a focal point. Her bold Fred Leighton jewelry complemented and elevated the entire look.”



Streep was nominated for best actress in a series, limited series or motion picture, for her portrayal of Mary Louise Perry in HBO’s Big Little Lies, making this her record-shattering 34th nod (the most anyone has ever received).

The actress previously broke her own record in 2018 when she was nominated for The Post.

Streep joined the series for its second season, which premiered this year, and is recognized for her jaw-dropping performance when she went toe-to-toe with fellow nominees Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

The actress has won eight of her acting nominations thus far and picked up the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award in 2018.

Streep is set to have a big year in 2020. In May, she’s co-chairing the annual Met Gala along with Louis Vutton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emma Stone — which also marks her first-ever attendance at fashionable affair.

This year’s theme is “About Time: Fashion and Duration” and is inspired by novels of Virginia Woolf and the theories of the early-20th-century French philosopher Henri Bergson, according to The New York Times.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.