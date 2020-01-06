Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Make Rare Appearance at the Golden Globes: 'Parents' Night Out!'

Parents’ night out!

Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons, who share a 1½-year-old son, walked the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet together on Sunday night — and didn’t hide their affection as they posed for photos along the way.

“We’re treating this as parents’ night out because tomorrow we’re going to New Zealand,” Dunst told E! Live from the Red Carpet.

The Golden Globe nominee, 37, who’s up best actress in a television series – musical or comedy, turned heads in a custom Rodarte pink lace ruffled gown with Swarovski crystal details.

The Irishman actor, 31, supported his fiancé in true style, wearing a classic black tuxedo with a black bow-tie and dress shoes.

The two met while on the set of Fargo in 2016, they became engaged in January 2017 and welcomed their son Ennis a year and a half later.

“I thought I would have a hard time getting pregnant, but it was a surprise,” Dunst told Net-a-Porter’s digital magazine PorterEdit in August. “If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. It feels like I lucked out.”

Dunst is nominated tonight for her role as Krystal Stubbs, a water-park employee looking for prosperity in the early 1990s, on the Showtime series On Becoming a God In Central Florida. The 10-episode show, which premiered in August 2019, stars Dunst opposite Alexander Skarsgård as her husband.

In July, the actress, who is also an executive producer on the show, opened up to PEOPLE about bringing back ’90s style back for her character’s look.

“We found Krystal’s look. We decided she definitely wore socks with her boots,” Dunst told PEOPLE, adding that creating Stubbs’ wardrobe was a “collaborative” process.

“The ’90s are so popular and trendy right now that we wanted to steer away from the trends that are happening now in terms of clothing” she explains. “We didn’t do certain things that people are doing now to make sure it was distinctive. She’s got that country ’90s to her.”

“It was perfect — the hair and makeup,” she says about her character’s classic ’90s wedding look to husband Travis (played by Skarsgård). “The right amount of trash and sass.”

The actress started On Becoming a God In Central Florida just after welcoming Ennis in 2018, which she says was “the hardest thing” she could have done after becoming a mom.

“I basically went for the hardest thing that I could possibly do after having a baby,” she says of her role as Krystal. “I was with this role for two to three years. For me, it was just the perfect time frame. I had family and friends to help me.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.