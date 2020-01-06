Kerry Washington Goes For a 'Scandal'-ous Skin-Baring Look at Golden Globes 2020

Kerry Washington had jaws dropping when she hit the Golden Globe Awards red carpet in one of the night’s most daring looks.

The actress and presenter, 42, chose an Altuzarra blazer and skirt from the label’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection which featured dazzling jewelry attached to the skirt that draped over her bare chest. She also wore a diamond ring and earrings by Marli New York.

For the first time ever, Washington enlisted the expertise of power stylist Law Roach for her head-turning Globes look. “I’m covered in goosebumps,” Roach told PEOPLE moments after Washington debuted her ensemble on the red carpet.

He added: “She trusted me with such a big look which was unreal.” Especially since the holiday season meant less time than usual to prep for his new client.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

The duo went considered many dresses before landing on the blazer and skirt combo from Altuzarra.

“She tried on 10 dresses and this one was number nine,” Roach says. “She put it on and we couldn’t remember the first eight. [We said] this is the [one], there’s nothing else.”

What sealed the deal for Roach was that the Altuzarra design allowed Washington’s true personality to shine.

“She is badass and that’s what I want people to see, that’s what I want the look to be about,” he says. “A badass, kickass woman who’s not afraid of anything.”

And with an ensemble that revealing, Roach wasn’t leaving anything to chance. “It’s the good old double-stick tape that’s kept us in business for years and years,” he said of keeping Washington’s look secure through the red carpet and the seated show.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.