One of Hollywood’s most low-key couples just made a rare red carpet appearance.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, who got engaged earlier this year after three years of dating, stepped out together for the Golden Globe Awards tonight — and the actor seemingly loved every second of it as he admired Mara while she was posing for photos!

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star, 34, is not up for an award tonight but looked happy to attend in support of her leading man. The fashion risk-taker wore a plunging Givenchy lace bodice gown featuring a full-length peplum skirt. She accessorized her look with two large jewel-embroidered hairpieces. Phoenix, 44, opted for a black tuxedo worn with black sunglasses.

Phoenix’s portrayal of Gotham City’s most famous villain in Joker earned him a best actor nod. The film is nominated for best picture and best original score, and director Todd Phillips is also up for an individual Golden Globe.

Phoenix — who’s up against Adam Driver, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce for one of tonight’s biggest honors — recently opened up to Vanity Fair about his sweet relationship with Mara.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” Phoenix told the outlet in the November 2019 issue. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

The two met on the set of 2013 film Her, and Phoenix told the magazine he initially believed Mara disliked him while making the movie only to later discover that she liked him but was just shy.

Mara and Phoenix made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where they were seen chatting and warmly embracing when Phoenix won the best actor award for his performance in You Were Never Really Here.

“They were talking to one another nonstop,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Small talk between them. Then they went for their car and he’s holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple.”

Although Phoenix and Mara have kept the details of their romance under wraps, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed in September 2017 that they had begun living together during an interview with T Magazine.

In September 2019, Phoenix sweetly thanked Mara for her support while accepting the TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“One last thing — somewhere here, I don’t know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever,” he said. “I love you. Thank you.”

In November, Joker surpassed $1 billion in gross sales at box offices world-wide, according to Entertainment Weekly. The milestone makes the blockbuster the first R-rated movie to hit the $1 billion mark, according to the outlet.

Despite record-breaking box office numbers and positive buzz in the industry, the movie also generated controversy in the weeks leading up to its release, with people concerned about whether its depiction of violence would incite copycats. Additionally, it features a song by convicted pedophile Gary Glitter — though it was later reported that he would not receive royalties from the song, “Rock and Roll (Part 2)” being used in the movie.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.