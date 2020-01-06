Jennifer Lopez's Bow-Embellished Golden Globes Gown Is the Fashion Gift We've Been Waiting For

When Jennifer Lopez hits a red carpet, you know she’s going to bring big glam energy. And that’s exactly what the superstar did at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

All eyes were on the best supporting actress nominee who kicked off the decade with a true high-fashion home run wearing a gorgeous Valentino gown featuring gold and emerald green bow embellishments on the bodice. And she really brought the bling rocking more than 145 carats o Harry Winston Colombian emeralds and diamonds including a 76.36-carat necklace set in 18k yellow gold and platinum.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

Her fiancé Alex Rodriguez also dressed to impress in classic tuxedo. He stood proudly at his soon-to-be bride’s side and once again earned his title as Hollywood’s No. 1 Instagram boyfriend.

Lopez’s glam Golden Globes look is one of just hundreds of standout style moments in the megastar’s pantheon of fierce fashion looks.

“JLO commands any room and moment,” her stylist Rob Zangardi, who co-curates Lopez’s wardrobe with Mariel Haenn, told PEOPLE last year. “Not only is her beauty so captivating, but she really knows how to make statements that grab attention with elegant authority.”

Haenn added: “It’s so exciting working with someone as timeless as JLO. She is such an incredible collaborator — as a stylist, it’s always so exciting to work with someone who can be endlessly transformative and daring.”

2019 marked a monumental year for Lopez. She turned 50 and headlined a celebratory “It’s My Party” music tour; racked up a number of award nominations for Hustlers, which she starred in and co-produced, and began her training for her upcoming Super Bowl appearance (she’ll be performing alongside Shakira at the half-time show).

“It just shows you that dreams come true,” Lopez told PEOPLE of her many career highs in December, when she and three other stars (Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift) were celebrated as PEOPLE’s People of the Year. “But you have to work at it and not give up. The key is the not giving up part. For me, it’s not a choice. You can’t stop.”

This year’s Golden Globes nomination for her role as greed-driven, veteran stripper Ramona Vega in Hustlers is her second time scoring a nod. She was nominated for the best actress Golden Globe in 1998 for her critic-loved performance in Selena, in which she played the late Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez who was tragically murdered at the age of 23 by her manager.

Image zoom Ricco Torres/Esparza/Katz Prod/Kobal/Shutterstock; STXfilms

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.