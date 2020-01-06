Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Sexy White Feathered Second Look at Golden Globes with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is bringing some serious competition to the 2020 Golden Globes best dressed table.

The singer and actress, 50, wowed in her second look of the evening, posing with beau Alex Rodriguez for a pre-celebration snapshot ahead of attending an awards show afterparty.

In the photo, shared to Lopez’s Instagram account late Sunday night, Rodriguez, 44, looked dashing in a traditional black tux while his fiancée rocked an all-white number featuring shorts with long sheer overlay, lace sleeves and a lace bodice.

The Zuhair Murad ensemble was also adorned with feathers on the wrists and a bow with a long ribbon at the neckline. Lopez styled the glam outfit with pearly white heels and carried a white clutch to match.

“CAA party … #letsdance,” she captioned her photo of the couple.

All eyes were on the best supporting actress nominee on Sunday night. The star kicked off the award season with a true high-fashion home run, wearing a gorgeous Valentino gown featuring gold and emerald green bow embellishments on the bodice as she walked the red carpet with her retired MLB pro fiancé.

With her show-stopping gown, the star really brought the bling, rocking more than 145 carats of Harry Winston Colombian emeralds and diamonds, including a 76.36-carat necklace set in 18k yellow gold and platinum.

Lopez’s glam Golden Globes ensembles are just two of hundreds of standout style moments in the megastar’s pantheon of fierce fashion looks.

“JLO commands any room and moment,” her stylist Rob Zangardi, who co-curates Lopez’s wardrobe with Mariel Haenn, told PEOPLE last year. “Not only is her beauty so captivating, but she really knows how to make statements that grab attention with elegant authority.”

Haenn added, “It’s so exciting working with someone as timeless as JLO. She is such an incredible collaborator — as a stylist, it’s always so exciting to work with someone who can be endlessly transformative and daring.”

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez (L) and Jennifer Lopez George Pimentel/WireImage

Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as stripper-turned-con-artist Ramona Vega in the drama Hustlers. The multi-hyphenate performer lost to Laura Dern, who had also beat out their fellow nominees Kathy Bates, Annette Bening and Margot Robbie for the honor.

Rodriguez wrote a sweet note to Lopez after her loss, sharing a photo of her on the red carpet and writing, “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion.”

“For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion,” he continued. “To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it. ❤️❤️❤️”

Touched by the gesture, Lopez responded in the comments, “You are my everything.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.