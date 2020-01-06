Jennifer Aniston Is Back in Black in Ruffled Ballgown at the Golden Globes

New year, same style – but if it ain’t broke, why fix it? Jennifer Aniston is kicking off 2020 with a great tan, great glam and another dazzling LBD. The star stuck to her style preferences – and dazzled doing so – by hitting up the the Golden Globe Awards red carpet on Sunday in a simple but striking black dress.

Aniston had everyone buzzing in her strapless black Dior Haute Couture ballgown with ruffles at the bodice. She styled her gown with a Cartier necklace and Fred Leighton earrings and rings.

The star, who is nominated for best actress in a television series drama for her role as a beloved TV host caught up in the #MeToo movement on The Morning Show, works closely with styling duo Nina and Clare Hallworth on her red carpet looks. As for her famous hair, Aniston always turns to trusted stylist and best friend Chris McMillan.

“Jen is very excited about the Golden Globes. She feels rested and has a great tan,” a source told PEOPLE of the 50-year-old actress, who spent the New Year with close friends in Cancun, Mexico. “She would love for The Morning Show to be a winner. She is very proud of the show and has loved working on it.”

The Apple TV+ series, which Aniston co-stars and co-produces alongside Reese Witherspoon, received three nods and marked her return to series television.

Witherspoon, 43, was nominated alongside Aniston in the best actress category and the show was also nominated for best television series drama.

In December, Aniston was one of four stars celebrated as our People of the Year, and told us that 2019 taught her how much she’s “capable of.”

“The words, ‘I dare you’ or ‘No’ always make me kind of go, ‘Oh, okay. Well, let’s just see,'” she shared.

Aniston, whose 2019 accomplishments also included crashing Instagram by creating an account, added that she’s been “thrilled” by all the appreciation for the show.

“Doing it, I mean we were really flying by the seat of our pants. Apple itself was building a streaming service so everyone was like, we’re all in this together and this is exhilarating and terrifying. But at the same time, it was unbelievably rewarding,” she told PEOPLE. “Just to be that involved. To really take on a subject that could be touchy and obviously taboo—and also necessary during this time that we’re in. I feel like I’ve got wind burn, let’s just say that.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.