Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads on the red carpet while on a date night with husband Brad Falchuk!

The Politician actress, 47, and her director-producer husband, 48, joined a slew of A-listers at the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate, star-studded wedding in September 2018, looked as happy as ever as they walked onto the red carpet hand-in-hand.

Paltrow stunned in a sheer, caramel Fendi gown featuring ruching, a built-in bralette and tiered skirt.

The presenter accessorized the look with not one but two diamond Bulgari necklaces (worn underneath the sheer dress) diamond drop earrings and rings, which together totaled almost 100 carats of diamonds.

She kept her hair sleek, straight and back behind her shoulders.

While Paltrow and Falchuk just celebrated their first wedding anniversary in September, the actress revealed during an October 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and her husband waited a while before moving in together after their wedding.

“I think, really, because we each have two teenage children whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly,” she said. “But now, we’re merged and it’s great.”

She added, “He got to keep some of his stuff. He’s [got] good taste. He’s got really nice clothes and we put some chairs from his house in there.”

But living apart for nearly a year didn’t impact their marriage. “I adore my husband,” Paltrow told InStyle in August 2019. “He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.