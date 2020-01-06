Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Awards season is officially in full-swing, which means office pools and morning coffee conversations filled with best dressed debates. And A-listers definitely brought their fashion A-Game to Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards. We couldn’t keep our eyes off of all the gorgeous designs and jaw-dropping jewels. Read on to find out our top red carpet picks.

Lucy Boynton in Louis Vuitton

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: I became a big Lucy Boynton fan when I watched her on the show, The Politician, where she plays, Astrid, an ice queen with a killer sense of style (and the most incredible lashes ever). And her real-life sartorial skills are just as sharp as her character’s, as demonstrated by the custom silver Louis Vuitton look she wore to the Globes. The velvet and silk design featured lace accents and more than 8,000 glass beads. She styled the look with sparkly winged eye liner that would make the Euphoria teens proud and a celestial-inspired accessory in her platinum bob. The actress’ hair stylist Jenny Cho said it best when she described her look as “galactic deco doll.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Cristina Ottaviano

Image zoom

Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: The moment she stepped on the red carpet, I knew Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be my best dressed pick of the night. The hot pink hue was an unexpected, stunning surprise that has me dying to see the actress in more highlighter-colored looks. But it was Chopra Jonas’ jewelry and old Hollywood hair that truly took her Cristina Ottaviano ensemble to another level. I couldn’t take my eyes off her 56-carat diamond Bulgari necklace (which is valued at over $1 million!). Plus, her romantic, side-parted waves has provided me with some much-needed hair inspiration.

Zoey Deutch in Fendi

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Editorial Assistant: From the extra-deep V-neckline, to the sharp shoulder pads, to the billowy sleeves, Zoey Deutch’s wide-leg Fendi jumpsuit (yes, it’s a jumpsuit!) was a head to toe success. The Politician actress played up the structured silhouette with a blunt bob, and expertly off-set the warm yellow color of her outfit by accessorizing with a Harry Winston blue pendant necklace and matching earrings — Titanic “Heart of the Ocean” vibes, anyone? And last, but certainly not least, I’m a big fan of the down-the-back buttons, which add a hint of vintage romance to this fashion-forward ‘fit.

Ana de Armas in Ralph & Russo Couture

Image zoom Shutterstock

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: Picking my favorite dress of the night was tougher than usual, as so many stars hit the first red carpet of the year with guns blazing. Should I choose the eccentric appeal of Zoë Kravitz's polka-dot Saint Laurent, topped off with a killer red lip? Renée Zellweger's perfectly polished powder-blue Armani Privé? Nicole Kidman‘s Bombshell glamour in Atelier Versace? After much agonizing, I decided on Ana de Armas in her just-plain-pretty midnight blue sequin Ralph & Russo Couture ballgown. I love when a newcomer (she was nominated for Knives Out, one of her first major roles) comes out of the gate making a strong style statement, and this belted beauty is elegant and memorable – plus, she finishes it to perfection with those Tiffany & Co. sapphires, soft ponytail and red lip. Okay, I guess that wasn’t such a tough decision after all.

Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang

Image zoom Shutterstock

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I spent most of the Golden Globes obsessing over two things: Brad Pitt in all his genetically blessed Brad Pitt glory and Scarlett Johansson’s scarlet red Vera Wang gown. In my opinion, her dramatic, bold dress is what Golden Globes glamour is all about. And while the star did not win the best actress statue for her role in Marriage Story, she did top best dressed lists across the Internet. Johansson’s fiery design featured a a plunging neckline, large bow at the back and a carpet sweeping train. She teamed the confection with a sleek-and-simple pulled back bun and piled on more than 120 carats of Bulgari bling. She also wore her love for Colin Jost, sharing a sweet kiss with her fiancé on the red carpet, a rare moment of PDA from the couple.

Billy Porter in Custom Alex Vinash

Image zoom Billy Porter

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I lied. I also spent the night obsessing over Billy Porter’s ensemble, which he expertly described as “Black Swan Realness.” The angelic feathered look, a custom design by New York-based designer Alex Vinash, featured a detachable train. “This is not a sitting outfit. This is a standing outfit,” Porter explained on the red carpet, adding that the feathers were “fragile.” The look would not be complete without some added bling. Porter wore over $2 million worth of fine jewels by Tiffany & Co., including a necklace featuring an 11-carat pear-shaped diamond with over 31 carats of round brilliant diamonds, plus a dragonfly brooch and a selection of Tiffany T rings. As always, the star is in a fierce fashion category of his own.

Sienna Miller in Gucci

Image zoom Shutterstock

Jackie Fields, Senior Style and Beauty Editor: Maybe it was unexpected neckline, maybe it was the draped, midriff-exposing top. Maybe it was the pastel sash. But, there was something very refreshing about the actress’s citrus-y Gucci gown. The floor-length confection required minimal accessorizing — just two diamond Forevermark rings and a pair of earrings, to be exact — still Miller still made a hear-to-toe statement from her perfectly sculpted ombré hair to the hem of her skirt.

Kerry Washington in Altuzarra

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: For the 2020 Golden Globes, Kerry teamed up with celebrity stylist Law Roach for the first time — and their first look together made a jaw-dropping impact. He styled the actress in one of the most daring looks of the night, an Altuzarra blazer and skirt from the label’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection which featured dazzling jewelry attached to the skirt that draped over her bare chest. Roach told PEOPLE he wanted the look to show that Kerry’s a “badass, kickass woman who’s not afraid of anything.” I say, mission accomplished.

Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: But I’d be remised not to mention my other top contender for Best Dressed of the night, Cate Blanchett. In my book she can do no wrong whether in couture or sweats, but this Mary Katrantzou draped creation looked like it was made especially for the actress. The fan-like cape and rounded shoulder brought a high-fashion component, the jeweled cutout bodice was an unexpected but glam touch and the column style dress complimented the actress perfectly. All in all this will go down as one of favorite red carpet looks from Cate.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sarah Ball, Fashion Market Editor: Although Gwyneth always knows how to rock a red carpet, this romantic caramel colored silky tulle gown by Fendi feels so unexpected for her. And although it is quite sheer, she looks lovely and elegant. I love how she layered two insanely beautiful Bulgari Fiorever High Jewelry necklaces under the dress and completed the look with earrings and rings, donning a total of almost 100 carats of diamonds. And let’s be honest, who else could rock a underwear-revealing gown like Gwyneth?