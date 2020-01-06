Cynthia Erivo Wears a $3 Million Bulgari Necklace to the Golden Globes: See Her Sparkling Look!

Cynthia Erivo is dripping in diamonds — $3 million worth to be exact!

The 32-year-old best actress nominee walked the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet in a black-and-white custom hand-beaded, off-the-shoulder gown by Thom Browne. But Erivo’s jewels were the real star of the show.

On E! Live from the Red Carpet, she told host Ryan Seacrest that her Bulgari diamond choker with a sapphire pendant cost a staggering $3 million, adding that her dress was “all hand-beaded and embroidered,” and that “[it] took 800 hours” to create.

The Harriet star (who nabbed a best actress nomination!) also told PEOPLE on the red carpet she chose to include peonies on the inside of her dress — which weighs about five pounds! — because they’re her favorite flower.

Erivos’ stylist Jason Bolden shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the star on Instagram before she walked the red carpet.

“The New Hollywood!! Brave, Black & Beautiful 👊🏾 Thanks @thombrowneny for 800hrs Of Work & @bulgariofficial for 3million Dollar Necklace 👌🏾👊🏾 #JSNstyleteam,” he wrote in the caption.

“Wowwwwwww,” actress Storm Reid commented under the post, in which Erivo is showing off a full ear of diamonds and four statement rings. “She looks fantastic,” another social media user said.

Bolden also shared several videos on Instagram Stories showing off the stunning red carpet look.

PEOPLE confirmed that Erivo’s necklace is made of one pear cabochon sapphire, one round diamond, 136 buff top sapphires, two marquise diamonds, 33 round diamonds and pavé-set diamonds.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.