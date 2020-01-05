Billy Porter once again was the talk of the red carpet, stopping traffic in the look he wore to the 2020 Golden Globes

The actor, who is nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series – drama for his role in Pose, arrived making quite a high-fashion statement.

He wore a custom shimmery white tuxedo jacket that connected to a dramatic full feathery train by Alex Vinash. Porter paired the look with a white button-down shirt, Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. necklace.

He brought along a train wrangler for the red carpet, but will give him the night off once it’s time for the reception: the feathered train is detachable.

“Feathers are fragile; the skirt zips off,” Porter told E! Live from the Carpet. “It is a dinner and I do have to sit down – and this is not a sitting outfit, it’s a standing outfit.”

Porter is known for his bold and unapologetic style (which landed him a spot on PEOPLE’s Best Dressed of 2019 list!), and has worn everything from metallic gold wings to the 2019 Met Gala to a hot pink caped suit at the 2019 Golden Globes. And of course, who can forget that black velvet tuxedo dress at the 2019 Oscars?

“I’m not trying to top myself and I don’t feel any pressure about that,” Porter told PEOPLE at the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards in December about his outfits for the 2020 award show circuit. “It’s interesting to me that that’s always the question and that we’re always in this space of who’s the best [dressed] and who’s the worst [dressed]. There is room and space for everything and everybody.”

And he knows he can’t recreate the buzz that occurred when he wore his Christian Siriano ballgown to the 2019 Academy Awards — and that’s quite all right with him.

“I can’t top the Oscars dress. That was its own thing,” Porter explained. “Now we’re going onto something else that’s going to be its own thing. That’s what I’m trying to do because life is hard enough and there’s already enough pressure. My job is actually being an actor and a writer and that’s pressure you know what I mean? It’s like I’m trying to actually get that next gig.”

He previously told PEOPLE about the power of clothes and the message he hopes to conveys through them.

“As a man, I really want to make a different kind of statement and show up in a way that could also be transformative, that could also be political,” Porter told PEOPLE. “My goal was to be a walking piece of political art. When I show up that’s what my goal is. Put a man in a dress and it’s controversial, doesn’t make any sense, but okay. Let’s keep having this conversation until we can change something.”

Fresh off his Emmy Award win for best actor in a drama, the star is up against Brian Cox for Succession, Kit Harington for Game of Thrones, Rami Malek for Mr. Robot and Tobias Menzies for The Crown at tonight’s show.

At the 2019 Emmys he made history by becoming the first openly gay black man to be nominated — and to win — best actor in a drama for his role as Pray Tell, the outspoken and outrageous emcee of the New York City house balls the ’80s-set show centers on.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.