Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Her Jaw-Dropping Dress Sneak Into the Golden Globes — and Still Shut It Down!

Beyoncé and JAY-Z didn’t hit the Golden Globes red carpet for photos, but they did have a big presence inside the show.

To celebrate Beyoncé’s Golden Globe nomination for best original song – motion picture, the A-list couple made a rare awards season appearance together on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Though they skipped the red carpet, when comedian Kate McKinnon made a heartfelt speech to introduce Ellen Degeneres‘ Carol Burnett Award honor at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Beyoncé and JAY-Z unveiled their looks as they each stood up to give a round of applause.

JAY-Z kept things classic with simple black and white tuxedo, while Beyoncé brought the drama by wearing a plunging black gown with enormous metallic gold puffy sleeves. To keep the attention on her jaw-dropping dress, Bey kept her hair simple and sleek, and accessorized with circular-shaped diamond drop earrings.

Beyoncé is nominated for best original song for the track “Spirit” from The Lion King remake album, which earned her her fourth Golden Globe nomination. She previously received a best actress nomination for her role in Dreamgirls, as well as two other best original song nominations, in 2007 for “Listen” from Dreamgirls and in 2009 for “Once In a Lifetime” from Cadillac Records.

The actress and singer dropped the moving music video for “Spirit” shortly before walking the red carpet with daughter Blue Ivy at the world premiere of The Lion King in July 2019.

The empowering video features a number of breathtaking outdoor visuals including Beyoncé dancing in the desert, standing in front of a gorgeous waterfall, being joined by her dancers in a lake surrounded by greenery. And later, at sunset, the singer leans against a tree with a beautiful mountain range in the background.

Clips from the new Lion King remake — some with Nala, the role that Beyoncé lent her voice to in the live-action remake of the Disney classic — were also featured throughout the music video.

But perhaps the most memorable part was in the beginning when Beyoncé was joined by her daughter and mini-me, Blue Ivy, who made an adorable cameo in the video.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.