Timothée Chalamet went for the glitz at the Golden Globes!

The actor hit the red carpet wearing a custom, sequin harness from Louis Vuitton with an embroidered bib, paired with a shirt, pants and boots from the designer, the team behind the look told PEOPLE. The harness has black iridescent and purple beads, plus seven different shades of sequins — and a hidden pocket for Chalamet’s phone!

He finished off the look with four bracelets, two rings and cufflinks from Cartier.

The 23-year-old star walked the red carpet with his mom, Nicole Flender.

Social media went crazy for Chalamet’s look. One Twitter user said that the Golden Globes nominated star “is not here to play with that outfit.”

Another joked: “Cause of death: Timothée Chalamet in a glittery harness.”

Chalamet scored his second Golden Globes nomination this year (his first was in 2018 for Call Me by Your Name). The actor is up for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his performance in Beautiful Boy. Others against Chalamet in the category include Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Sam Rockwell for Vice, Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman.

Fans were hoping that Chalamet would walk the red carpet with rumored girlfriend Lily Rose Depp. He and Depp, 19, and were first spotted together in October when they shared a steamy kiss in New York City. Then, during the holidays, they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in Paris. The duo appeared to get close after meeting while filming the upcoming Netflix drama The King together.

Both have been linked to other A-listers in the past. Chalamet dated Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, 22, when they were students at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, and Lily-Rose was in a relationship with model Ash Stymest, 27 in 2016.