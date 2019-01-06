Awards season is finally here! But before the biggest stars in Hollywood make their grand entrance on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday night at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, they’re spending plenty of time getting primped and primed behind-the-scenes. And of course, they shared everything that went down during their pre-show glam sessions all over Instagram.

Check out how tonight’s nominees and presenters are getting ready before the show!

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell‘s pre-red carpet ritual involves hair, makeup…and indulging in a delicious meal to hold her through the night!

“I can’t remember exactly, but I’m pretty sure the rule is to eat as much as humanely possible before squeezing into a formal dress. Right? #goldenglobes,” Bell hilariously captioned a photo before the award show.

The actress also posted a photo of her dress and all the gold strappy sandals she was deciding between and jokingly said, “So many blisters.”

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh/Instagram

The Killing Eve star sat back as she got her hair and makeup done before arriving to co-host the Globes (with comedian Andy Samberg!) for the first time.

“See you soon!” she captioned the shot.

Jessica Chastain

Ready. Set. Glam! Jessica Chastain has plenty of pretty Chanel polishes to choose from for the Globes. She also teased one of the gorgeous Piaget rubies she’ll be wearing to accessorize her look.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga loaded up on a hearty meal — a cheeseburger, french fries and Fruity Pebbles cereal! — the night before the Golden Globes, where she’s nominated for her role in A Star Is Born.

Alex Bornstein

The first-time nominee hilariously posted a selfie wearing both an under eye sheet mask and neck sheet mask to prep her skin as her hairstylist curled her hair as she got ready for the carpet.

Rachel Brosnahan

Lots of options! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star and Golden Globe nominee showed off the array of sparkly accessories she’s deciding between for the award show.

Rachel Brosnahan/Instagram

Rachel Brosnahan/Instagram

The day before, Rachel Brosnahan also squeezed in a last-minute facial with esthetician Joanna Vargas. And even though Brosnahan says the tool looks “terrifying,” she promises it isn’t. “Her magic tools are the dreamiest,” the actress wrote.

Rachel Brosnahan/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari

The Very Cavallari star gave fans a glimpse at her completed glam beauty look before heading out to host the E! live red carpet pre-show.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart/Instagram

The Riverdale actress showed off tons of Swarovski jewels that she’s trying to choose to complement her outfit on the Globes red carpet.

Candice Bergen

Getting red carpet ready takes time! The Golden Globe nominee says her makeup artist “has been at it for hours!”

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jonas/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn’t get glammed while sitting in any old chair. She brings in a customized one with her own name inscribed on it!

Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman/Instagram

The actress’ Golden Globes glam session started very early in the morning.

Felicity Huffman/Instagram

And the star was so busy, she had to multitask as her makeup artist Austin Evans blended out her smoky eye shadow.