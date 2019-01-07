Sarah Hyland Stuffs Her Bust for Wells Adams in Hilarious Golden Globes Party Video

Sarah Hyland hit the red carpet looking happy and healthy at InStyle‘s Golden Globes after party. And her boyfriend Wells Adams was right by her side.

The Modern Family actress, 28, wore a plunging green patterned gown with a Time’s Up pin prominently placed on the dress, strappy silver sandals and a pendant necklace for the event.

The couple took a cute selfie, which Hyland captioned, “My ❤️” from inside the event.

The actress also got silly with her man by stuffing her dress with tissues for a little extra cleavage as Adams covered his eyes in a hilarious elevator photo booth video at the InStyle party.

The actress has been dealing with some health issues over the past few years.

Hyland — who has kidney dysplasia, meaning her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb and frequently form painful cysts — was forced to undergo a second kidney transplant in Sept. 2017 (donated by her 23-year-old brother Ian) after her body rejected the first kidney transplant (donated by her father) in 2012. The experience, she revealed, lead to mental health struggles that had her “contemplating suicide.”

“I was very depressed,” she said in a candid interview with SELF in December. “When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it’s your fault. It’s not. But it does. For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn’t want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad.”

Hyland’s health problems didn’t end after her second transplant. “I was still in severe pain, and that was due to endometriosis and a hernia,” she said.

Those two issues led to more surgeries — she’s had six in the last 16 months, and 16 total over the course of her life — a laparoscopic surgery for the endometrosis and a hernia repair surgery. “Laparoscopic [surgery is] one of the most painful things I’ve ever been through in my life,” she said. And the endometriosis pain doesn’t really go away. “[This week] I’ve had a flare-up with my endo. It has been hard to stand up straight, let alone work. The fetal position helps a lot.”

Luckily, so far her second transplant has been a success, and Hyland’s had the support of boyfriend Wells Adams to get through it all. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital,” Hyland said.

Adams was also around for her painful recovery post-transplant. “He’s seen me at my worst,” she said. “He was there through all of that. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”

A source close to Hyland told PEOPLE last month that the star is “doing great” overall, but “she still has her hard days.”

“She’s now healthy when it comes to her kidneys. She’s doing well, and her levels are all good,” the source said. “But she is taking immunosuppressant drugs that make her very vulnerable to germs and disease so she has to be so cautious.”