All About Sandra Oh's Golden Globes 2019 Outfits: Exclusive Details from Her Stylist!

Sandra Oh killed her fashion game at the Golden Globes!

The star of Killing Eve, 47, showed off her love of all things style when she co-hosted the 2019 Golden Globe Awards Sunday night with Andy Samberg at the Beverly Hilton hotel in L.A. Plus, not only did Oh host, the star was also nominated for (and later won) Best Actress – Television Series Drama for her role in Killing Eve.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For her big night as host and nominee, Oh worked with stylist Elizabeth Saltzman to source all of her fun looks, the same celebrity stylist who works with Gwyneth Paltrow and Saoirse Ronan.

“Sandra is quite possibly the smartest, most fun, most energetic and cool woman I’ve ever worked with,” Saltzman tells PEOPLE. “I hope that when people see her fashion, they see that you can be strong, empowered, sophisticated and fun — that you can be that beautiful and have that big of a brain.”

Saltzman had only a few weeks to source ensembles for the star, as she got the news that Oh was hosting in mid-December, just as many fashion houses were about to take their holiday breaks. “It became a challenge of the best kind,” Saltzman says.

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

As a result, the celebrity stylist turned to women designers who would support the star — even in a time crunch. “I called the women’s gang. I called Stella McCartney. I called Donatella Versace,” Saltzman says. “She’s wearing all female designers, but that’s not a statement from her or from me. It was a way for me to think about her and how I respect her.”

In the end, Saltzman chose four looks for the star — one for the red carpet, two for the show and one for the after-party.

RED CARPET: VERSACE

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

Oh made her debut on the red carpet as host and nominee in a white Versace gown with an asymmetrical neckline and ruche detailing.

“It’s strong,” Saltzman says of the look. “It’s like it says, ‘Oh, I’m Sandra Oh’ because oh my God, her body is fierce. People don’t think of Sandra as a model or a body. But it’s there. And this is a moment for me to go, ‘It’s there, people.’ She’s amazing.”

Saltzman is particularly excited about the pink beading that is ever-so-slightly visible within the gown. “It gives it a hint of something,” says the stylist.

The star accessorized with ethically-sourced Forevermark diamonds, including a stack of beautiful bangles and sculptural diamond earrings. “I love the diamonds, and she’s wearing diamonds the whole time!” says Saltzman.

An Old Hollywood-inspired swide-swept ‘do and a bold red lip completed her red carpet look.

Courtesy of Ted Gibson

“The curls I created were inspired by actresses from the ’30s and ’40s,” explains hairstylist Ted Gibson, pictured above with Oh and Saltzman.

The pro created the foundation for Oh’s faux bob using his Starring Shooting Star Texture Meringue throughout her damp hair.

“Sandra has naturally wavy hair, so the product helped control frizz, soften the cuticle, and add shine for this red carpet look,” he says.

COORDINATING WITH ANDY

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Of course, Oh’s other red carpet accessory was her co-host, Andy Samberg.

Saltzman worked closely with Samberg’s stylist Sam Spector to coordinate their looks. They connected once Oh’s looks were set, so Samberg’s looks wouldn’t clash.

“[Sam] was thinking about adding one more change, but we decided four changes in one night is already a lot,” says Saltzman. “Sandra isn’t a model doing this. I didn’t want it to be about her clothes — I wanted this to be about her talent and her.”

For his red carpet look, Spector dressed the star in a Brunello Cucinelli suit, Montblanc studs and Valentino shoes.

RELATED: See All the Stars Getting Ready for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

BROADCAST OUTFIT – OPENER: VERSACE

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

Oh changed into a red-hot Versace tuxedo dress for her first look of the broadcast.

Saltzman was inspired to pick this fiery shade for the star after Oh had told her that she loves to gaze at poppies out her window.

“It’s so fit and fierce,” Saltzman says of the design, which featured chiffon and beading details. “Sandra’s confident. We don’t have to worry about her confidence. I think it just made her feel even happy from within. She’s just so cool.”

Oh changed up her hair for the stage appearance, switching from her sideswept updo into soft curls. (She kept the bold red lip.)

BROADCAST OUTFIT – OUTFIT CHANGE: STELLA MCCARTNEY

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

For her last look of the broadcast — and what she wore when she won Best Actress – Television Series Drama for her role in Killing Eve — Oh changed into a cream Stella McCartney gown with billowing silver and gold sequin sleeves and a cutout back.

“It’s like she’s a character in Sunset Boulevard,” Saltzman says. “It’s really modern and cool and she can move with it. It was her pure Hollywood glamour moment.”

To complete the look, she turned to Forevermark diamonds and pulled her hair back into a sleek updo.

PRE-GLOBES

Several days before the show, Oh kicked off her hosting duties by rolling out the Golden Globes red carpet in an olive green Fendi look, which she paired with a chic updo and bold one-of-a-kind enamel hoops by Alison Lou.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Originally, Oh was surprised when she was called on to host.

“My reaction was, ‘Is this a joke,'” Oh previously told PEOPLE. “And then when it was not a joke, it was just this feeling of terror and thrill. There was no way I would do this without Andy. It’s really exciting.”