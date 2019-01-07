Tell us something girl: What color is your hair?

The 76th Annual Golden Globes is a big night for Lady Gaga — and she made sure to bring her style and beauty A-Game on the red carpet, just like she did time and time again on her promo tour for the critically acclaimed film A Star Is Born.

The best actress in a musical or comedy nominee dyed her platinum blonde hair a periwinkle-meets-lilac hue to match her lavender Valentino Couture gown at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, proving she’s a true style chameleon at heart. She paired the look with some very Gaga, sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels and tons of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

The hair change also appears to be a nod to her ASIB character Ally, who dyed her hair a bright orange as she began her pop star transition. She also dyed her hair brown to play Ally pre Hollywood makeover.

“I’ve created characters for years so I could be an actress, and I always wanted to be one,” the actress told E!’s Live from the Red Carpet, adding that she had to “go to a different place” for the role.

In September, the pop star, 32, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, that she dyed her hair back from brunette to blonde the very night she finished shooting A Star Is Born.

The “Poker Face” singer also shared that she had trouble letting go of her character in the weeks and months after filming.

“I literally dyed my hair blonde the night that we stopped shooting because I wanted to get out of it as soon as possible because there is — without giving away the end of the film — there is some tremendous emotion and tragedy, so I wanted to get her out, but to be honest, she’s still in here,” Gaga recalled.

While Gaga’s co-star Bradley Cooper brought his longtime love Irina Shayk as his plus-one, the singer hit the carpet solo without her fiancé Christian Carino.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Gaga, 32, and the talent agent, 49, were dating in February 2017 after the couple were spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert that year.

An insider told PEOPLE of the couple’s romance at the time, “Christian is a good, grounding force and understands her career. She’s in a great place now.”

At last year’s Elle‘s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebratio, Gaga confirmed her engagement by thanking “my fiancé Christian” during her acceptance speech.