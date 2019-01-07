After three seasons of The Good Place (and a former life as a U.K. TV show host), Jameela Jamil knows the tricks for getting through a red carpet event comfortably. And for the 2019 Golden Globes Awards, that meant wearing a pair of carefully concealed jeans under her flowing Monique Lhuillier dress.

“An experienced woman wears jeans under her Golden Globes gown because it’s forking COLD,” Jamil, 32, wrote on Twitter, with a wink to modified form of cursing on The Good Place and an accompanying video where she revealed her hidden pants during her limo ride to the awards show. She added on her Instagram story that she went for the look because “I refuse to be cold for fashion.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD. pic.twitter.com/M9erhxbJC3 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 6, 2019

Jamil showed off her jeans again once she hit the red carpet with the help of Good Place costar William Jackson Harper, and told USA Today editor Andrea Mandell that “it’s freezing!” (It’s a chilly-for-Los Angeles 58 degrees tonight).

The actress joked on Instagram earlier Sunday that her coral, embroidered dress is “full Tahani gear,” a nod to her über-fancy character on the NBC show.

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

Along with her dress and jeans combo, Jamil carried a clutch with a Time’s Up X2 ribbon, in support of the movement against sexual harassment in the workforce.

“Celebrating @timesupnow effort to double the amount of women and minorities at the helm of Hollywood and the height of all women industries,” she added on her Instagram story.

RELATED VIDEO: Golden Globes Glam! Find out How to Do This Awards-Worthy Makeup

Jamil and her costars are hoping to score their first Golden Globe for The Good Place, which was nominated for best television series in the musical or comedy division. Star Kristen Bell is also nominated for best actress for her role on the show.