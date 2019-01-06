Idris Elba's Advice to Daughter Isan Elba, Miss Golden Globe 2019: 'Elegance Is Presence'

It was a father-daughter date night at the 2019 Golden Globes for actor Idris Elba and his daughter Isan.

The actor walked the red carpet alongside his 17-year-old daughter, who’s serving as the Miss Golden Globe Ambassador for the evening.

Idris chose a forest green three-piece Ozwald Boateng tuxedo for the occasion, while Isan was dressed in A-line style dress with sequin embellishments. And the duo also attended with Elba’s fiancée Sabrina Dhowre, who wore a strapless black floral embellished gown.

“I’m the Golden Globes Ambassador,” Isan told E!’s Live from the Red Carpet. “You’ll see me on stage holding the trophies, and I get to see cool celebrities; it’s a big deal.” Adding that she is “very excited” for the night.

When the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced her role in November, Isan said she was “honored” for the opportunity, calling the moment “surreal.”

“I’ve always been a lover TV and movies and I dream to be in the industry one day,” she said while thanking her father and mother, Kim Elba. “I’m really honored to have this position and be able to talk about things that, issues that I care about such as mental health, expression among African Americans, and my peers in particular. There’s a perceived stigma and I’ve seen my friends struggle with it.”

She added, “We really need to empower younger people to ask for help. Thank you so much for this incredible honor and I will see everyone at the event of the year on January 6. Thank you.”

On the red carpet, her famous father shared the tips that he gave Isan before her big night. “I told her to keep her back straight; elegance is presence,” he told E!. “Smile and nod politely, even if you can’t understand what anyone’s saying. If you feel like you’re going to pass out, don’t … I’m just like really proud. I can’t help but be a dad.”

HFPA President, Meher Tatna, said that Isan is a fan of film, fashion, and beauty and is a member of her school’s business club and loves traveling with her famous dad. In fact, she announced on the red carpet that she’ll be tagging along with her dad to see his upcoming DJ set at Coachella in April.

“I play house, I’ve been DJing all my life. I’m going to rock Coachella, I can’t wait,” Idris said.

“Not only am I one of your favorite actors, I’m also a proud, proud father of this year’s new Golden Globe Ambassador — my beautiful daughter Isan,” he said in a video he made during the announcement of her ambassadorship. “Hey Issie, I know you’re probably cringing right now.”

“I just want to say how thankful both Isan’s mom and myself are and Isan both for giving her this honor to be an ambassador. It has such a positive impact on her life and our lives and we can see the confidence and aspiration in Isan grow.”

Isan’s job for the evening includes escorting honorees on and off the stage, as well as carrying the statuettes. She’ll be following in the footsteps of a slew of famous faces from acting dynasties including Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, as well as Dakota Johnson, Laura Dern and Melanie Griffith.