Heidi Klum Gives a Close-Up Look at Her New Emerald Engagement Ring at 2019 Golden Globes

Heidi Klum didn’t hesitate to bust out the bling at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The former model, 45, attended Amazon Prime Video’s Golden Globe Awards afterparty arm-in-arm with fiancé Tom Kaulitz Sunday night, where the newly engaged Klum wore a long gray gown featuring a high collar, thigh-high slit and dramatic chest cutout.

She also playfully showed off her bright-pink nail polish and accompanying hand jewelry, which included her new engagement ring: a gold sparkler with diamonds and an emerald center stone.

Klum finished off her glamorous look with a high ponytail, dazzling long earrings and strappy silver stiletto heels as she and Kaulitz, 29, posed for PDA-filled photographs.

Ahead of the evening’s ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, Klum and Kaulitz couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they stopped and posed for photos on the red carpet.

Klum showed off her new bling while wearing a long black gown with floral details and corset top, while Kaulitz kept his look classic in a black tuxedo.

Earlier in the evening, Klum posted her getting-ready routine on Instagram, which featured her makeup artist Linda Hay, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and manicurist Tom Bachik.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum Todd Williamson/NBC

The America’s Got Talent judge got engaged to her boyfriend of less than a year on Christmas Eve 2018. Klum announced the engagement on Instagram.

She and the Tokio Hotel member first sparked dating rumors back in March after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They made their first public appearance as a couple in May during the Cannes amfAR Gala.

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, were presented live on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.