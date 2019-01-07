The Most Interesting Facts About the Golden Globe Awards Dresses, Accessories and More

What does $5 million look like? Well, take a look at Lady Gaga’s neck for the answer — the nominee dazzled in $5 million worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds on the red carpet. Her necklace itself — the Tiffany Aurora necklace” was the prize piece, as it featured 300 diamonds, including a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond in the center.

“What could be more fitting than this exquisite custom piece, named after the goddess of dawn and a cluster of stars, to mark Lady Gaga’s wonderful work in A Star is Born?” said her stylists, Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.