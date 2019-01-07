The Most Interesting Facts About the Golden Globe Awards Dresses, Accessories and More

Everything you need to know — but couldn't see! — about the looks that hit the 2019 Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Sharon Kanter
January 07, 2019 05:05 PM
<p>Lady Gaga took over the red carpet in her voluminous Valentino Haute Couture gown. The periwinkle hue &mdash; which she <a href="https://people.com/style/golden-globes-2019-lady-gaga-dyes-hair-match-dress/">added to her hair as well courtesy of hairstylist Frederic Aspiras</a> &mdash; was head-turning on its own. However, fans on Twitter were quick to point out that the&nbsp;shade of the Best Actress in a Drama nominee&rsquo;s&nbsp;look was a subtle nod to a dress Judy Garland wore in the 1954 version of <i>A Star Is Born</i>.</p>
Lady Gaga's Subtle Nod to a Legend

Lady Gaga took over the red carpet in her voluminous Valentino Haute Couture gown. The periwinkle hue — which she added to her hair as well courtesy of hairstylist Frederic Aspiras — was head-turning on its own. However, fans on Twitter were quick to point out that the shade of the Best Actress in a Drama nominee’s look was a subtle nod to a dress Judy Garland wore in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
<p>What does $5 million look like? Well, take a look at Lady Gaga&#8217;s neck for the answer &mdash; the nominee dazzled in&nbsp;$5 million worth of Tiffany &amp; Co. diamonds on the red carpet. Her necklace itself &mdash; the Tiffany Aurora necklace&#8221; was the prize piece, as it featured 300 diamonds, including a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond in the center.</p> <p>&#8220;What could be more fitting than this exquisite custom piece, named after the goddess of dawn and a cluster of stars, to mark Lady Gaga&#8217;s wonderful work in <em>A Star is Born</em>?&#8221; said her stylists,&nbsp;Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.</p>
Plus, Lady Gaga's Unbelievable Jewelry

What does $5 million look like? Well, take a look at Lady Gaga’s neck for the answer — the nominee dazzled in $5 million worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds on the red carpet. Her necklace itself — the Tiffany Aurora necklace” was the prize piece, as it featured 300 diamonds, including a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond in the center.

“What could be more fitting than this exquisite custom piece, named after the goddess of dawn and a cluster of stars, to mark Lady Gaga’s wonderful work in A Star is Born?” said her stylists, Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/style/emma-stone-golden-globes-2019-dress/">Emma Stone&#8217;s look by Louis Vuitton</a> &mdash; she&rsquo;s an ambassador for the French fashion house &mdash; was itself a work of art. The dress was covered in 63,000 twisted glass tubes to create a scale pattern on the dress, which is also made of over 49 feet of pink mousseline fabric, Louis Vuitton told PEOPLE. The look itself took more than 800 hours of work and more than 30 embroiderers to bring it to life. Unbelievable! She complemented the dress with a wash of metallic rose gold eye shadow, a pink-nude lipstick and loose, romantic waves.</p>
Emma Stone's Dress Took More Than 800 Hours to Make

Emma Stone’s look by Louis Vuitton — she’s an ambassador for the French fashion house — was itself a work of art. The dress was covered in 63,000 twisted glass tubes to create a scale pattern on the dress, which is also made of over 49 feet of pink mousseline fabric, Louis Vuitton told PEOPLE. The look itself took more than 800 hours of work and more than 30 embroiderers to bring it to life. Unbelievable! She complemented the dress with a wash of metallic rose gold eye shadow, a pink-nude lipstick and loose, romantic waves.

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Stylist Nicole Chavez tells PEOPLE she loved the &#8220;light and fun&#8221; feeling of Kristen Bell&#8217;s Zuhair Murad gown so much, but decided it needed a little extra glitz to make the look really shine (literally!). So, she turned to Harry Winston to bring the extra dazzle, and layered on earrings and an amazing shoulder brooch, the latter of which Chavez called &#8220;so special and amazing.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Kristen Bell's Stunning Shoulder Brooch

Stylist Nicole Chavez tells PEOPLE she loved the “light and fun” feeling of Kristen Bell’s Zuhair Murad gown so much, but decided it needed a little extra glitz to make the look really shine (literally!). So, she turned to Harry Winston to bring the extra dazzle, and layered on earrings and an amazing shoulder brooch, the latter of which Chavez called “so special and amazing.” 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
<p>Wu&#8217;s nude tulle A-line spaghetti strap gown by Vera Wang may have looked minimal at first glance, but her stylist Micaela Erlanger says otherwise. &#8220;Constance is so feminine but also loves an unexpected detail,&#8221; Erlanger tells PEOPLE, referring to the orange velvet belt and Messika jewels. &#8220;We really wanted to evoke pure glamour.&#8221;</p>
Constance Wu's Look Was About the Details

Wu’s nude tulle A-line spaghetti strap gown by Vera Wang may have looked minimal at first glance, but her stylist Micaela Erlanger says otherwise. “Constance is so feminine but also loves an unexpected detail,” Erlanger tells PEOPLE, referring to the orange velvet belt and Messika jewels. “We really wanted to evoke pure glamour.”

<p>Celebrity stylist Kate Young asked the team at Celine to turn a mini that was sent down the runway for the Spring 2019 collection into a gown for <em>The Favourite </em>star&mdash;and they did!</p> <p>&ldquo;It felt like super chic and it has a little bit of a &lsquo;70s glamour to it and also a little bit of a rocker thing,&rdquo; Young tells PEOPLE of why she chose it. &ldquo;That feels very true to Rachel&rsquo;s style and out-there nature.&rdquo; Young finished the look with Cartier jewelry, including a stunning diamond choker made with coral, onyx and diamonds.</p>
Rachel Weisz Changed a Runway Look

Celebrity stylist Kate Young asked the team at Celine to turn a mini that was sent down the runway for the Spring 2019 collection into a gown for The Favourite star—and they did!

“It felt like super chic and it has a little bit of a ‘70s glamour to it and also a little bit of a rocker thing,” Young tells PEOPLE of why she chose it. “That feels very true to Rachel’s style and out-there nature.” Young finished the look with Cartier jewelry, including a stunning diamond choker made with coral, onyx and diamonds.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Allison Janney&#8217;s longtime stylist Tara Swennen fell in love with this turquiose Christian Siriano dress because the color &#8220;matches Allison&#8217;s vibrant personality,&#8221; she tells PEOPLE.</p> <p>Another thing they loved? The David Webb pendant, which Swennen double-wrapped around the star&#8217;s neck to create an even bolder look.</p>
Allison's New Favorite Color

Allison Janney’s longtime stylist Tara Swennen fell in love with this turquiose Christian Siriano dress because the color “matches Allison’s vibrant personality,” she tells PEOPLE.

Another thing they loved? The David Webb pendant, which Swennen double-wrapped around the star’s neck to create an even bolder look.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet&nbsp;didn&rsquo;t just bring his mom as his date &mdash; <a href="https://people.com/style/golden-globes-2019-timothee-chalamet-harness-outfit/">he and his mom turned to the same designer to dress them</a>! They both wore looks by It designer Virgil Abloh. Timoth&eacute;e chose an ensemble featuring a glittery harness by Louis Vuitton, where Abloh has served as the creative director of the French fashion house since March 2018. And his mom, Nicole Flender,&nbsp;wore an open-back vest and matching wool pants from Abloh&rsquo;s line Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh. Now that&rsquo;s some high-end mom-and-me dressing!</p>
Timothée Chalamet’s Modern Mom-and-Me Look

Timothée Chalamet didn’t just bring his mom as his date — he and his mom turned to the same designer to dress them! They both wore looks by It designer Virgil Abloh. Timothée chose an ensemble featuring a glittery harness by Louis Vuitton, where Abloh has served as the creative director of the French fashion house since March 2018. And his mom, Nicole Flender, wore an open-back vest and matching wool pants from Abloh’s line Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh. Now that’s some high-end mom-and-me dressing!

Timothée Chalamet/Instagram
<p>Celebrity stylist Nicolas Bru&#8217;s style icon is Audrey Hepburn, so it&#8217;s no surprise he infused a little of Audrey&#8217;s signature style into his client Sofia Carson&#8217;s look: A Giambattista Valli Haute Couture design, which he paired with Brian Atwood shoes and Kallati and Samer Halimeh jewels. &#8220;It&#8217;s classic and elegant with a &#8217;60s Parisian-style twist,&#8221; Bru tells PEOPLE.</p>
Sofia Carson's Iconic Inspiration

Celebrity stylist Nicolas Bru’s style icon is Audrey Hepburn, so it’s no surprise he infused a little of Audrey’s signature style into his client Sofia Carson’s look: A Giambattista Valli Haute Couture design, which he paired with Brian Atwood shoes and Kallati and Samer Halimeh jewels. “It’s classic and elegant with a ’60s Parisian-style twist,” Bru tells PEOPLE.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Inset: Getty
<p>This look embodied high-low dressing at its finest: The presenter paired her custom fringed gown and $1.3 million worth of Bulgari jewels with $45 heels by Aldo! It&#8217;s an ensemble her celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger calls &#8220;fearless and fun,&#8221; noting she hopes women everywhere are inspired by the actress&#8217;s boldness. &#8220;I hope it communicates that you should believe in yourself and wear things that make you feel good,&#8221; Erlanger tells PEOPLE. &#8220;Everyone deserves to feel beautiful.&#8221;</p>
Lupita Nyong'os High-Low Look

This look embodied high-low dressing at its finest: The presenter paired her custom fringed gown and $1.3 million worth of Bulgari jewels with $45 heels by Aldo! It’s an ensemble her celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger calls “fearless and fun,” noting she hopes women everywhere are inspired by the actress’s boldness. “I hope it communicates that you should believe in yourself and wear things that make you feel good,” Erlanger tells PEOPLE. “Everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”

Getty; Aldo
<p>Look closely at Darren Criss&#8217;s jacket and you&#8217;ll see more than a cool pattern: The star&#8217;s custom Dior Homme look featured cherry blossoms and metallic silver threading. &#8220;They really add another dimension,&#8221; celebrity stylist Ashley Weston tells PEOPLE. An IWC watch and Christian Louboutin shoes accessorized the ensemble.</p>
Darren Criss's Cool Cherry Blossoms

Look closely at Darren Criss’s jacket and you’ll see more than a cool pattern: The star’s custom Dior Homme look featured cherry blossoms and metallic silver threading. “They really add another dimension,” celebrity stylist Ashley Weston tells PEOPLE. An IWC watch and Christian Louboutin shoes accessorized the ensemble.

Rachel Luna/Getty
<p>Patricia Clarkson&#8217;s stylist Victor Blanco originally showed the&nbsp;<em>Sharp Objects&nbsp;</em>star this Georges Chakra gown that featured a magenta and orange train two months ago and &#8220;we instantly fell in love,&#8221; he tells PEOPLE. &#8220;It&rsquo;s sexy, fun and elegant at the same time. It shows her legs amazingly.&#8221;</p> <p>Blanco also loves that it brings out her agelessness: &#8220;It&rsquo;s amazing to see a woman like her enjoying fashion and loving being fun and playful. It&rsquo;s her moment! Also, she isn&rsquo;t afraid super high heels, which I love.&#8221;</p>
Patricia Picked Her Look Two Months Ago

Patricia Clarkson’s stylist Victor Blanco originally showed the Sharp Objects star this Georges Chakra gown that featured a magenta and orange train two months ago and “we instantly fell in love,” he tells PEOPLE. “It’s sexy, fun and elegant at the same time. It shows her legs amazingly.”

Blanco also loves that it brings out her agelessness: “It’s amazing to see a woman like her enjoying fashion and loving being fun and playful. It’s her moment! Also, she isn’t afraid super high heels, which I love.”

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty
<p>Photos simply don&#8217;t do Debra Messing&#8217;s look justice! The star&#8217;s Pamella Roland gown, which first appeared in the designer&#8217;s pre-fall 2019 collection, took serious skill &mdash; the dress took over 100 hours to complete and features over 10,000 feathers, each of which were applied one at a time by hand.</p> <p>Her stylist Sarah Slutsky was thrilled with the result. &#8220;I love how the shape of the gown and the cape nod beautifully to one of my favorite era&rsquo;s of fashion, with it&rsquo;s Jackie O and Old Hollywood features,&#8221; she tells PEOPLE. &#8220;But it becomes exciting and modern with the feathers and sequins. The look offers the opportunity to play on the carpet and I love how Debra moves in it, truly changing the look as she walks the carpet.&#8221;</p>
Debra's Insanely Deluxe Design

Photos simply don’t do Debra Messing’s look justice! The star’s Pamella Roland gown, which first appeared in the designer’s pre-fall 2019 collection, took serious skill — the dress took over 100 hours to complete and features over 10,000 feathers, each of which were applied one at a time by hand.

Her stylist Sarah Slutsky was thrilled with the result. “I love how the shape of the gown and the cape nod beautifully to one of my favorite era’s of fashion, with it’s Jackie O and Old Hollywood features,” she tells PEOPLE. “But it becomes exciting and modern with the feathers and sequins. The look offers the opportunity to play on the carpet and I love how Debra moves in it, truly changing the look as she walks the carpet.”

Courtesy Pamella Roland; Getty
<p>The Black Panther star worked with stylist Ashley Weston throughout his circuit to deliver a range of regal looks, and he didn&#8217;t stop when it came to his custom Versace look for the Golden Globes. &#8220;Fearless and regal is who he is and the outfit absolutely speaks to that in my eyes,&#8221; Weston tells PEOPLE.&nbsp;</p>
Chadwick Continued His Regal Run

The Black Panther star worked with stylist Ashley Weston throughout his circuit to deliver a range of regal looks, and he didn’t stop when it came to his custom Versace look for the Golden Globes. “Fearless and regal is who he is and the outfit absolutely speaks to that in my eyes,” Weston tells PEOPLE. 

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty
<p>Host and nominee (and later winner!) Sandra Oh&nbsp;turned to Gwyneth Paltrow&#8217;s stylist Elizabeth Saltzman to source her multiple looks for the evening, and <a href="https://people.com/style/golden-globes-2019-sandra-oh-dress-photos/">the celebrity stylist only had a few weeks to prep for the big night</a>.&nbsp;</p> <p>As a result, the celebrity stylist turned to women designers who would support the star &mdash; even in a time crunch. &ldquo;I called the women&rsquo;s gang. I called Stella McCartney. I called Donatella Versace,&rdquo; Saltzman tells PEOPLE. &ldquo;She&rsquo;s wearing all female designers, but that&rsquo;s not a statement from her or from me. It was a way for me to think about her and how I respect her.&rdquo;</p>
Sandra Oh's Girl Power Outfit Changes

Host and nominee (and later winner!) Sandra Oh turned to Gwyneth Paltrow’s stylist Elizabeth Saltzman to source her multiple looks for the evening, and the celebrity stylist only had a few weeks to prep for the big night

As a result, the celebrity stylist turned to women designers who would support the star — even in a time crunch. “I called the women’s gang. I called Stella McCartney. I called Donatella Versace,” Saltzman tells PEOPLE. “She’s wearing all female designers, but that’s not a statement from her or from me. It was a way for me to think about her and how I respect her.”

Getty (3)
<p>Janelle Monae&#8217;s Chanel look was so unique because a different fabric showed up everywhere you looked. &#8220;There&nbsp;are so many different materials that comprise the look,&#8221; her stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn tells PEOPLE. &#8220;It has everything from tweed in the bodice to denim in the flowers around the collar. Then, the very fine white knit is a separate gown underneath the shorter tweed dress. Its a stunning look!&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Janelle's Cool Fabric Mix

Janelle Monae’s Chanel look was so unique because a different fabric showed up everywhere you looked. “There are so many different materials that comprise the look,” her stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn tells PEOPLE. “It has everything from tweed in the bodice to denim in the flowers around the collar. Then, the very fine white knit is a separate gown underneath the shorter tweed dress. Its a stunning look!” 

Todd Williamson/NBC
<p><em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> star Michelle Yeoh wore the ring that caused such drama and distress in the film. Turns out, the ring is her own, as the costume department for the movie did not have enough money to source something that would look real enough for the scenes in which it starred. &#8220;The color green is about life, prosperity so when we said with Eleanor she&rsquo;s very particular and I know the ring that she will wear,&#8221; she said on the carpet.</p>
Michelle Yeoh's Crazy-Huge Ring 

Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh wore the ring that caused such drama and distress in the film. Turns out, the ring is her own, as the costume department for the movie did not have enough money to source something that would look real enough for the scenes in which it starred. “The color green is about life, prosperity so when we said with Eleanor she’s very particular and I know the ring that she will wear,” she said on the carpet.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
<p>Melissa McCarthy wore a celestial-inspired gown by Reem Acra &mdash; and you can get your hands on it, too. The star&#8217;s electric purple design with embroidered silver stars on it is available for $3,950 at <a href="https://11honore.com/collections/reem-acra/products/reem-acra-purple-georgette-caftan-with-ruffle">11honore.com</a>, in sizes 18 and 20.&nbsp;</p>
You Can Shop Melissa McCarthy's Look

Melissa McCarthy wore a celestial-inspired gown by Reem Acra — and you can get your hands on it, too. The star’s electric purple design with embroidered silver stars on it is available for $3,950 at 11honore.com, in sizes 18 and 20. 

<p>There&#8217;s more that meets the eye when it comes to this custom Alexander McQueen gown that the <em>Mary Poppins Returns</em> star wore. The embroideries include&nbsp;medieval flowers, horses, swans and the sun!&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;This is one of our more daring looks,&#8221; Blunt&#8217;s stylist Jessica Paster tells PEOPLE. &#8220;It&#8217;s interesting still whimisical with a tad edge. We wanted to do something different.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p>Neil Lane jewels &mdash; pulled from the jeweler&#8217;s antique collection &mdash; added even more Victorian inspiration to the look, as Blunt wore designs sourced from the 19th century, Lane tells PEOPLE.</p>
Emily Blunt's Beautiful Embroidery

There’s more that meets the eye when it comes to this custom Alexander McQueen gown that the Mary Poppins Returns star wore. The embroideries include medieval flowers, horses, swans and the sun! 

“This is one of our more daring looks,” Blunt’s stylist Jessica Paster tells PEOPLE. “It’s interesting still whimisical with a tad edge. We wanted to do something different.” 

Neil Lane jewels — pulled from the jeweler’s antique collection — added even more Victorian inspiration to the look, as Blunt wore designs sourced from the 19th century, Lane tells PEOPLE.

<p>The star of&nbsp;<em>Pose&nbsp;</em>wanted something major for the red carpet and he turned to Randi Rahm to make it happen. The designer spent six months on the design, &#8220;one of the most complex Randi has ever conceived,&#8221; the designer&#8217;s team says to create a hand-embroidered jacket and a floor-length cape with hot pink lining.&nbsp;</p> <p>After seeing the ensemble, Porter was thrilled, saying: &ldquo;I will be serving the fashion, the looks, darling. I&#8217;m on <em>Pose,&nbsp;</em>it&#8217;s expected!&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Billy Porter's Couture Cape 

The star of Pose wanted something major for the red carpet and he turned to Randi Rahm to make it happen. The designer spent six months on the design, “one of the most complex Randi has ever conceived,” the designer’s team says to create a hand-embroidered jacket and a floor-length cape with hot pink lining. 

After seeing the ensemble, Porter was thrilled, saying: “I will be serving the fashion, the looks, darling. I’m on Pose, it’s expected!” 

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>If you took a look at this Rosie Assoulin-designed gown when it first appeared in the designer&#8217;s collection, you&#8217;d notice a blue bow at the top. Not anymore! <em>The</em>&nbsp;<em>Good Place&nbsp;</em>star&#8217;s stylist Erica Cloud moved it to the back to open up the neckline, Cloud tells PEOPLE.</p> <p>&#8220;D&rsquo;Arcy is super cool, fun and fresh which I think this gown is as well,&#8221; Cloud tells PEOPLE. She finished the look with Irene Neuwirth jewelry and an Edie Parker clutch.</p>
D'Arcy Carden's Missing Bow

If you took a look at this Rosie Assoulin-designed gown when it first appeared in the designer’s collection, you’d notice a blue bow at the top. Not anymore! The Good Place star’s stylist Erica Cloud moved it to the back to open up the neckline, Cloud tells PEOPLE.

“D’Arcy is super cool, fun and fresh which I think this gown is as well,” Cloud tells PEOPLE. She finished the look with Irene Neuwirth jewelry and an Edie Parker clutch.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
<p>With the help of stylist Andrew Gelwicks, the star of&nbsp;<em>Pose&nbsp;</em>and transgender activist picked a white Marc Bouwer gown &mdash; and made a few tweaks. They changed the original embellishments in favor of crystal ones (&#8220;to accentuate her stunning figure,&#8221; says Gelwicks) and added a small train on the back</p> <p>By the end, they landed on a design that embodied her personality. &#8220;The dress is so elegant, refined and sexy and it really highlights those similar qualities in Dominique herself,&#8221; Gelwicks tells PEOPLE. &#8220;The way she carries herself both on and off the carpet is full of such confidence and poise, and I think that really shines through in this gown.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Dominique Jackson's Added Embellishments

With the help of stylist Andrew Gelwicks, the star of Pose and transgender activist picked a white Marc Bouwer gown — and made a few tweaks. They changed the original embellishments in favor of crystal ones (“to accentuate her stunning figure,” says Gelwicks) and added a small train on the back

By the end, they landed on a design that embodied her personality. “The dress is so elegant, refined and sexy and it really highlights those similar qualities in Dominique herself,” Gelwicks tells PEOPLE. “The way she carries herself both on and off the carpet is full of such confidence and poise, and I think that really shines through in this gown.” 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
