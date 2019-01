Behind the Style:

Says makeup artist Ashinta Sheriff, Henson’s look was “all about that glow! We wanted to showcase her smooth, radiant skin.”

Her Pro’s Hero Products:

Sheriff prepped the star’s skin with the Dermaflash 2.0 Luxe, an exfoliating facial treatment. “It’s always key to creating smooth, supple skin, so product applies smoothly and evenly.” Then to enhance her natural luminosity, the pro applied the Boss Babe The Glow Bronzer from her namesake collection Ashunta Sheriff Beauty (created in partnership with Your Name Professional Brands) to highlight her cheeks. “Wispy, fluttery, KISS lashes completed the look.”