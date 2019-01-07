Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Win the Award for Best Dressed Couple at the 2019 Golden Globes

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski proved that their each other’s best red carpet accessory at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The actress, 35, turned heads in a silver, lace-detailed Alexander McQueen gown teamed with matching shoes and a pulled back low bun accented with a sparkling brooch and Neil Lane jewelry while her husband, 39, looked dapper as ever in a navy tuxedo with a black lapel.

Blunt is nominated for best supporting actress in a musical or comedy for her role as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns. And no one was more excited about the movie than Krasinski.

“It’s honestly one of the most beautiful films. I think it’s exactly what everybody needs at the holidays, the pure joy,” he said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In addition to appearing in the Disney flick in 2018, Blunt also costarred alongside her husband in A Quiet Place. The thriller, which was directed by Krasinski, is nominated for a Golden Globe for best original score for a motion picture and a sequel in the works.

Blunt is already a Golden Globe winner. In 2007 she was honored for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for her role in Gideon’s Daughter. She was also nominated for her roles in The Young Victoria, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen and Into the Woods.