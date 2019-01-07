The Globes weren’t the only thing golden on Sunday night: Chris Messina showed up rocking bright platinum hair (in contrast to his still-brown beard) on the red carpet.

The Mindy Project alumna wore head-to-toe black to the 76th annual Golden Globes, making his light hair pop even more.

Messina was in attendance to celebrate his 8-episode HBO series, Sharp Objects, which was nominated for three awards, including best television limited series or motion picture made for television.

The show — based on Gillian Flynn’s best-selling book — also earned nominations for its lead actress, Amy Adams, and supporting actress, Patricia Clarkson.

Messina plays Detective Richard Willis in the show, which follows Adams as a reporter who returns to her hometown to cover a violent murder and winds up confronting the psychological demons from her past.

The Golden Globe awards, hosted by Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg, is airing Sunday (at 8 p.m. ET) on NBC.