Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk turned the Golden Globes 2019 into a date night.

The Golden Globe nominee and his supermodel girlfriend dressed to impress at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards and didn’t hide affection for one another.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cooper, 44, wore an all white tuxedo with a black bow-tie and patent leather shoes. He also looked the complete opposite of his character Jackson on A Star Is Born, sporting short, gelled, slicked-back hair and a completely clean-shaven face.

For her part, Shayk wore a very sexy low-cut, high-slit embroidered gold gown and debuted a new sleek bob haircut.

This is the first time the couple hit the red carpet together during Cooper’s promo tour for the film which he starred in, directed and helped write the score for. The last time we saw them together at an event was the 2018 Met Gala in May, where they made their red carpet couple debut.

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

The model attended the Cannes premiere this summer, but walked with Donatella Versace, not Cooper. (He hit the carpet with co-star and fellow nominee Lady Gaga.)

The actor made his directorial debut with the musical, which follows him as an aging country star who helps a young singer (Gaga) launch her career. This is Cooper’s first movie since welcoming daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper with Russian model in March 2017.

“I spent about 15 years going from movie to movie to movie. And then I hit 39 and I stopped and I said, ‘What do I really want to do?’ I want to tell Joseph Merrick’s story in The Elephant Man. So I did that for a year,” Cooper, 43, told NPR. “Then this story came to me, A Star Is Born, and then I spent the next four years doing that. And the one thing that I know in the future is: It’s worth all the time to dedicate, even if one piece of art comes out of it in a half a decade, that would still be incredible as long as I can feel like it’s the movie I wanted to make, which is this movie.”

He continued, “So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present.”

RELATED: What Song Makes Lady Gaga Dance? Which Movie Has Bradley Cooper Seen ‘100 Times’?

And now Gaga, who he refers to as Stephanie, is another strong female force in his life.

At the Los Angeles premiere of ASIB last year, Cooper spoke to PEOPLE’s JD Heyman and Melody Chiu about the strong friendship he developed with Lady Gaga on Monday night.

“I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her,” Cooper said.