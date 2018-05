The Golden Globes red carpet experienced a near blackout on Sunday night as dozens of A-list celebrities donned black to stand in solidarity against sexual harassment and to draw attention to workplace inequality. Stars were encouraged to wear the shade as part of the Time’s Up movement, an organization dedicated to preventing sexual assault and harassment in the workplace, and many took the moment to draw attention to Time’s Up as well as the legal defense fund created to raise money for women fighting harassment in workplaces across the country..