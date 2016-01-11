Sneakers at the Globes!

Amid the lavish gowns, teetering heels and sharp suits at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, there was Jason Sudeikis’s sneakers.

The actor took to the red carpet with long-time love Olivia Wilde,31, and donned a pair of Air Jordan 11 Retro Low ‘Concord’ sneakers with his tuxedo.

Jason Merritt/Getty

Wilde, meanwhile, opted for a custom wine-colored Michael Kors Collection halter gown.

Sudeikis’s love for sneakers is no secret. In 2014, Wilde revealed that Sudeikis has a love affair with footwear.

“He’s a sneakerhead with about 200 pairs of Air Jordans,” she told O MAgazine. “They make up an extraordinarily colorful wall in our apartment.”

The Twittersphere has certainly taken notice of Sudeikis’s footwear, with one user tweeting, “Jason Sudeikis is rocking sneakers with his tux. #GoldenGlobes.

Another wrote: “The Yeezys have not, in fact, ‘jumped over’ the Jumpan’ – Jason Sudekis.”

The 40-year-old “Horrible Bosses” actor wasn’t the only star to sport casual footwear on Sunday’s red carpet. Alan Cumming wore a pair of black, high-top sneakers to the event.

What do you think of Jason’s casual footwear? Sound off below!