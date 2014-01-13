Golden Globes 2014: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Looked So Good, They Get Their Own Post

Their road to the red carpet hasn’t always been a smooth one, but Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler seem to have worked out all the kinks in time for Sunday night’s ceremony. Both actresses were perfectly on-point from the moment they hit the red carpet to the second they toasted the “beautiful mess” of a show with goblets of wine. And each were one-designer women — Fey stuck with Carolina Herrera while Poehler wore Stella McCartney all evening. Below, see their best looks. (And don’t forget to watch all our favorite Tina and Amy moments here!)



On the red carpet, Fey surprised us by choosing a bold custom fuchsia-and-black jacquard dress with an allover rose motif, which she accented with vintage-inspired earrings. Berry lips and a half-up do (courtesy of stylist Richard Marin) completed the look.

Poehler wore a custom black cady gown with an asymmetric bodice and black belt, plus some chic bangles and a loose hairstyle to echo the gown’s modern vibe.

Fey went for va-va-voom impact in a burgundy silk georgette V-neck gown with multi crystal beading. Marin upped the vibe with bombshell waves, though she kept her makeup look more natural.

Poehler chose a forest green cady gown by McCartney with encrusted lace panels down the side, to which she added matching chunky gold cuffs (including one by Karla Welch for Jacob & Co.) and curled her hair back out of her face. We loved this one because it showed off her serious guns.

Fey remained in her plunging gown while introducing her “illegitimate teenage son,” which may or may not have just been Poehler in a tux. But we couldn’t pass up an opportunity to revisit “Randy’s” Bieber-inspired do.

Finally, the actresses ended their evening giving us some serious Old Hollywood glamour. Fey channeled Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” vibe in a bustled red gown, updo and Cartier jewels, while Poehler fittingly picked up her Best Actress trophy in an equally winning look: A black gown with white edging and gorgeous Jacob & Co. diamonds.

Which look was your favorite? How funny were they?

