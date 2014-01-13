Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP;Jason Merritt/Getty; St

Apparently the secret to nailing it at the Golden Globes Sunday was to have one very key accessory: a baby bump. We were raving about the looks seen on Drew Barrymore, Olivia Wilde and Kerry Washington, and it wasn’t just because they had that mom-to-be glow.



Barrymore credited her Monique Lhuillier dress for making her feel amazing at eight months pregnant, after trying on a few dresses that didn’t quite do that. It’s definitely a lot of dress, but we love it on the star. The appliqué flowers are a grown-up take on the daisies she used to tuck behind her ear, and the red Roger Vivier pumps are cheerful and fun. The silhouette is unexpected but still graceful and the colors really pop on her. That big sunny smile (which, considering she’s pregnant in heels, couldn’t have been easy) really sells the look.

Next, Wilde glittered in green Gucci Première, and she knew she looked good — though she gave all the credit to the baby and all the things that come with it. “It’s great — I’ve never had boobs before!” she told Ryan Seacrest. Say whatever you like, Olivia: We think your super-glam hair, great accessories and the fabulous dress had quite a bit to do with it as well.

Finally, Kerry Washington went high-fashion (of course) in a pale Balenciaga creation. And far from keeping her bump under wraps (as she did late last year), she proudly displayed it under an overlay, then added some great shoes (Casadei), jewels (Fred Leighton) and stick-straight locks. “I feel like I have the best date of the night,” Washington said of her baby. “My little accessory tonight.”

Seriously, how great did these moms-to-be look?