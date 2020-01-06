Jason Momoa Ditches Golden Globes Jacket for a Muscle-Baring Tank Top, Causing an Internet Frenzy

Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jason Momoa is heating up the Golden Globes.

The Aquaman star, 40, arrived at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards wearing a green velvet jacket by Tom Ford, black Valentino pants and a watch and brooch by Cartier, but stripped down once he got inside, opting for a comfy black tank top instead. (Eagle-eyed fans noted that wife Lisa Bonet was seen wearing his emerald-green jacket, meaning he’s not just muscular, he’s also quite chivalrous towards a lady feeling chilly.)

Several fans captured the on-camera moment and posted screenshots to Twitter, with one pointing out that the fashion choice is “peak Jason Momoa.”

“JASON MOMOA IS IN A TANK TOP I’M SCREAMING #GoldenGlobes,” another social media wrote.

“Only @JasonMomoa could pull off the black tank top at a formal affair. #workit #GoldenGlobes”

“Can someone please direct the camera back to Jason Momoa in tank top at golden globes?” a third fan wrote.

Momoa put his Tom Ford jacket back on to present two Golden Globe awards with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz.

Earlier this year, the actor stripped down again, stepping out shirtless in Venice, Italy. He was trolled by body shamers, but when TMZ asked Momoa if he was offended by the comments about his “dad bod” a month later, the actor responded in good spirits, “No, not at all.”

“Tell TMZ I’ll show you my dad bod soon enough,” he added jokingly.

The shirtless pics of the famously fit actor were taken poolside during his Italian vacation with Bonet, 52, days after attending Kravitz‘s wedding in France.

Though Momoa received several body shaming comments, including one that read, “Omg, what happened to the abs?”, causing many social media users came to his defense.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.