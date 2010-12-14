Golden Globe Nominations Are In! Which Style Star Are You Most Excited to See?

Jordan Strauss/WireImage; Henry Lamb/BEImages; Michael Loccisano/Getty
The nods are in for the 2011 Golden Globes and nominees like Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie and Anne Hathaway are poised to bring their fiercest fashions yet to the winter awards season. Nominated for turns in Black Swan, The Tourist and Love and Other Drugs, respectively, the actresses have each brought a certain je ne sais quoi to their red carpet looks. While Portman continues to tap into her feminine side with elegant frocks by Jason Wu, Rodarte and Lanvin, Jolie has taken to more sophisticated silhouettes from the likes of Atelier Versace. Never one to shy away from a fashion risk, Oscar co-host Hathaway’s recent choices have run the gamut from timeless Dolce & Gabbana to edgier looks from Miu Miu to well, her birthday suit! And with other recognized actresses including Michelle Williams, Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman in contention, the show will surely bring some serious competition—on, and off, the red carpet. Tune in to the 68th annual Golden Globes on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 16. Tell us: Who are you most excited to see at the 2011 Golden Globes? –Justine Harman