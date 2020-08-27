Going Glam...at Home! Insecure's Yvonne Orji Will Be Wearing a Gown for the Virtual Emmys

"It has to feel like I’m there...If I gotta go and get my own red carpet and roll it out, I will," the best supporting actress nominee tells PEOPLE

The coronavirus pandemic is not going to stop Yvonne Orji from having her moment at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

The best supporting actress nominee, 36, tells PEOPLE in a video interview that she wants the full red carpet experience on the night of the virtual award show — even if that means taking matters into her own hands.

"There's got to be a red carpet somewhere. If I gotta go and get my own red carpet and roll it out, I will," she says, laughing. “I'll just take pictures. I'll get a photographer, and we'll walk the [carpet].”

While Orji says she is still figuring out the logistics of her at-home award show, the Insecure star knows exactly what she’ll be wearing when she struts down her make-shift red carpet.

"I already told my stylist, "We have to get a gown, and it has to feel like we're there," she says.

And to those who assume she would want to take advantage of the remote show's lax dress code by wearing “satin pajamas with my name embroidered on them,” the actress quips, “that’s for the pre-show!" Adding, "It's still the Emmys! There's still going to be video footage. I'm gonna come correct.”

In July, Variety reported that the award show's executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel sent out a letter informing nominees that the highly anticipated event will be virtual due to the pandemic and explained that this year's dress code is not its standard black tie affair.

"Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort,'" the statement read. "If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

Orji is clearly going to make the most of the situation, but knows the experience won’t be the same as year’s past and thinks 2020 nominees deserve some sort of “do-over” so they can have their time to shine.

“Everyone that got nominated this year, should just be invited back [next year]. Like, "Hey, I just wanted to have this moment." I need to go to all the parties," the actress says. "I need to experience being the Emmy nominee the way that other people have."