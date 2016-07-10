The artist put together a style masterpiece to her husband's championship match on Sunday

Going for the Gold! Kim Murray Wears a Winning Yellow Dress to Support Andy at Wimbledon

Source: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Andy Murray wasn’t the only Murray who won a Wimbledon title on Sunday. Kim Murray‘s Jenny Packham dress was a grand slam!

Kim, 28, donned a hip-hugging short sleeve gold dress to watch her husband, 29, defeat Milos Raonic on Sunday. The tennis star’s win marks his second-ever Wimbledon title.



And Kim ushered in the championship celebration in style — and with some help from one of her (and Princess Kate‘s) favorite designers — Packham. The English designer also created Kim’s bespoke silk chiffon gown with hand-beaded Swarovski crystals for the couple’s wedding last April.

Source: Beretta/Sims/REX Shutterstock

In February, the couple welcomed daughter Sophia Olivia and Murray praised his wife for all of her support throughout his career. He missed the last few weeks of Kim’s pregnancy when he left to compete in the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“To my wife Kim. She’s going to be watching back home just now. You’ve been a legend the last two weeks,” Andy told tennis fans after losing the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic. “Thanks for all your support and I’ll be on the next flight home.”

What do you think of Kim’s Wimbledon look? Sound off below!