'RHOD' Star Caroline Stanbury Reveals the Most Extravagant Handbags, Shoes and More in Her Luxe Closet

Go inside the Real Housewives of Dubai star's wardrobe as part of her new campaign with The Luxury Closet

By Hedy Phillips
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 12:00 PM
'RHOD' Star Caroline Stanbury Reveals the Most Extravagant Handbags, Shoes and More in Her Luxe Closet Can i get the attached photo cut for tout but also loaded as the full vertical? both will need the exclusive photos sticker Credit is Courtesy of The Luxury Closet
Photo: Courtesy of The Luxury Closet

As her Real Housewives of Dubai tagline would suggest, Caroline Stanbury is a star who shines the brightest in the City of Gold — and she own a closet filled with tons of glamour to prove it.

Stored with coveted pieces from Hermès to Chanel to Saint Laurent, Stanbury's wardrobe was a standout selection for The Luxury Closet's first global campaign, featuring celebrity interviews right from their closets.

The reality television star partnered with the high-end shopping platform to showcase the designer gemstones in her wardrobe and gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at her most prized fashion possessions — with a few handy organization tips thrown into the mix.

Read on for how the Bravolebrity sorts her colorful designer collection and the one item you'd be surprised to find.

'RHOD' Star Caroline Stanbury Reveals the Most Extravagant Handbags, Shoes and More in Her Luxe Closet Can i get the attached photo cut for tout but also loaded as the full vertical? both will need the exclusive photos sticker Credit is Courtesy of The Luxury Closet
Courtesy of The Luxury Closet

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

How is your closet organized? By color? By season? Take us through your organization process.

"My closet is usually set by color and I have different sections for my tops and tees, jeans, dress, shorts and skirts, etc.

As for the house I'm living in now I keep it seasonal, like during the winters I have all the warm clothes taken out and summer-wear goes in and vice versa. But in my new house I have closet space for all my seasonal clothes."

We see so many colors in your closet — what are your favorite colors to wear and why?

"My favorite colors are pink — I mean every girl does and I'm a Barbie girl — green and yellow are such happy bright colors and blue, as it matches my eyes, but in general, I love almost all colors as they make me happy."

What do you have the most of in your closet?

"The most I have are jeans, as I am casual at heart, but I'm slowly trying to get myself out of it. And yes, I'm obsessed with sunglasses."

Is there anything in your luxury closet that people might be surprised by?

"Yes, my Judith Leiber handbag. Love it as it's so unique."

What was the first luxe purchase you ever made for yourself?

"A Birkin bag."

Describe your personal style in three words.

"Casual, comfy, cool."

You have quite the collection of handbags — which ones do you find yourself using most often?

"Majorly depends on my outfit, but mostly my Birkin, as it goes with every outfit."

What's your go-to shoe on a day-to-day basis?

"My own shoe line — Black Suede Studio — and it would be the Bella collection (love all the colors)."

What's on your holiday wish list this year?

"Unique furniture, as I'm building my own house at the moment."

Related Articles
Custom Birkins, Louis Vuitton Boxing Gloves and Lots of Gucci - Inside Mona Kattan's Luxury Closet  Credit: Courtesy The Luxury Closet
Louis Vuitton Boxing Gloves, Lots of Prada and a Custom Birkin — Inside Mona Kattan's Luxury Closet
Tory Burch Black Friday Sale Tout
Celebrities Always Wear Tory Burch, and Its Best Black Friday Deals Start at Just $48
Fran Drescher thredUP Holiday Campaign
Fran Drescher Partners with thredUP for 'Unique and Bohemian' Upcycled Holiday Collection
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13612993bp) Julia Fox CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022
Julia Fox Uses Her Clutch as a Lighter at CFDA Awards, Says Her Gray Hair Is a 'Love Letter' to Aging
Real Housewives of Dubai
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Stars Tease a Season 2 Return at BravoCon 2022: 'We're All Ready'
Katherine Heigl closet
Inside Celebrity Closets That'll Blow Your Mind
Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics
Vanessa Hudgens Is Channeling Her 'Spooky' Side with Her Latest Fabletics Collaboration
Leni Klum was shot in NYC on 10/12/22
Leni Klum Gets the 'Nepo Baby' Thing — 'It's Just a Fact' — but Is Here to Hustle
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Tamra Judge
BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Stopping by the Fan Convention
The 15 Shackets You Need in 2022
15 Shackets That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks About 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' amid Divorce from Lenny Hochstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Christian Siriano attends the opening night of "My Name Is Lucy Barton" at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 15, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Christian Siriano Reveals All-Stars 'Project Runway' Season: It 'Will Be Interesting Cause I'm the Boss'
Caroline Stanbury Wedding Dresses
'RHODubai' : Caroline Stanbury's Wedding Weekend Off to a 'Nightmare' Start After COVID Outbreak
Caroline Stanbury
'RHOD' ubai's Caroline Stanbury Is 'Scared' to Grow Family, Worries Husband 'Won't Stay' Without Baby
RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury Teases Sergio Carrallo During Wedding Toast: 'You're Definitely the Bride' https://www.dropbox.com/s/ispumuzqfsqskin/RHodDubai_108_Preview_Clip_Groom_Speech.mov?dl=0 provided to us by the bravo reps
'RHODubai' : Caroline Stanbury Jokes Sergio Carrallo Is 'Definitely the Bride' During Wedding Toast
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!