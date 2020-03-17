Go Behind the Scenes of Normani's First-Ever Solo Savage x Fenty Commercial

Nicki Minaj famously told the world that “Normani is that b****” on stage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and in case you forgot, Savage x Fenty is here to remind you.

The 23-year-old singer and Savage x Fenty ambassador stars in her first-ever solo campaign video for the brand, dropping on Wednesday, and PEOPLE got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of the sexy lingerie commercial.

During the one-minute clip, Normani rocks a variety of looks from the line (founded by Rihanna in 2017), including a black bra and matching boy shorts embossed with a glitter Savage x Fenty logo as well as a black mesh and lace bodysuit paired with a garter belt.

Image zoom courtesy Savage X Fenty

Image zoom courtesy Savage X Fenty

Image zoom courtesy Savage X Fenty

The “Motivation” artist also models several colorful styles perfect for spring, like yellow and blue lace bra and underwear sets and a pastel purple design featuring matching opera gloves. She sports both a messy ponytail and a sleek, straight style, as well as colorful, shimmery eye shadow and ultra-reflective lip gloss (the iconic Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, perhaps?)

About halfway through the behind-the-scenes clip, Normani can be seen watching a video message from Rihanna herself: “I’ll try to live up to that,” the former Fifth Harmony band member says.

Image zoom courtesy Savage X Fenty

Image zoom courtesy Savage X Fenty

RELATED: Rihanna Models Lingerie and a Lavender Wig Alongside Normani in New Savage x Fenty Campaign

And she does exactly that — with each outfit change, Normani effortlessly embodies everything Savage x Fenty stands for: fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity, as she smiles, laughs and dances in front (and behind!) the camera.

At one point she even quips, “Too extra?” after a flawlessly executed hair flip and a fierce gaze into the camera.

Image zoom courtesy Savage X Fenty

Image zoom courtesy Savage X Fenty

The solo commercial comes just two months after Normani starred alongside Rihanna in the size-inclusive lingerie brand’s Spring 2020 ad campaign. In the video, the “Love Lies” chart-topper shines in a pink satin full skirt, teamed with a classic white Savage x Fenty bra featuring a cut-out detail while sitting in a bed of greenery.

RELATED: Normani Opens Up About Camila Cabello’s Past Racist Posts: ‘I Struggled with Talking About This’

Image zoom Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty

The pop star first revealed she was a Savage x Fenty brand ambassador in an Instagram post in November 2019 (after practically shutting down Rihanna‘s buzzed-about Savage x Fenty fashion show with a dance performance to Sean Paul’s “Get Busy” in September).

“I love you @badgalriri,” Normani wrote alongside a series of sultry photos modeling a fiery red Savage x Fenty bra, underwear and garter.

She continued: “I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!”