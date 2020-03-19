Glossier Founder Emily Weiss Is Engaged: See Her Gorgeous Ring

The woman behind social media’s beloved beauty brand is sharing her “silver lining” during this difficult time.

On Wednesday, Glossier founder Emily Weiss — whose back-to-basics line of makeup products and skincare, valued at $1.2 billion in March 2019, has developed a massive cult-following of trendy millennials — announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Will Gaybrick on Instagram.

“So, a week ago, we got engaged. (!) Even during the wildest most uncertain times, there are silver linings. ❤️” the 34-year-old Connecticut native wrote alongside a selfie showing off her massive square-cut diamond ring.

Weiss’s famous friends congratulated her in the comment section.

Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships Eva Chen simply left two heart emojis under the post, while Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth wrote, “Congrats E Dub!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin said, “Awwwwww ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Although it’s unclear when the pair started dating, Weiss made her relationship Instagram official in January 2019, sharing a sweet beach-side snap with Gaybrick. “2019,” she captioned the post, adding a sunset emoji.

Since then, the beauty mogul (who boasts 500,000 followers on Instagram) has posted vacation selfies, date night photos and sweet videos with her future husband.

Weiss was previously married to photographer Diego Dueñas — the marriage was short-lived but the prenuptial beauty routine she shared with fans and followers on her blog Into the Gloss is likely still referenced by brides across the Internet. In the post, titled “The Little Wedding Black Book,” the former Teen Vogue intern admitted that “perhaps” she went a little overboard.

“Months of prep! So much prep. Not of the venue, guest list, or seating chart—that was fairly easy—but of my limbs, skin, wanted hair, unwanted hair, nails, muscles, digestive tract, lashes and brows,” Weiss wrote. “Did I go overboard? Perhaps. Was it high maintenance? Maybe. I did spend an inordinate amount of the fall on my back. But, it worked. I was 8/10 happy with how I looked…pretty good!”

The Glossier founder goes on to explain everything from her intense dietary detox, her workout routine (which involved a trainer, the gym and bi-weekly massages), laser hair removal, microcurrent and other facial treatments, a 30-minute eyebrow shaping session and more.